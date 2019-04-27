Drifaros-Imonra Clash in Royal Palm Meet Opening Day Feature 4/3/2024

Saffie Joseph Jr. Seeks 10th Consecutive Gulfstream Park Title

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 2024 Royal Palm Meet at Gulfstream Park will get underway Thursday with a graded-stakes quality optional claiming allowance featuring a highly anticipated clash between Drifaros and Imonra.

My Purple Haze Stables’ Drifaros, who has a 4-3-1 scorecard from eight career starts, including a pair of graded-stakes placings prior to going on an eight-month hiatus. Vegso Racing Stable’s Imonra, a runner-up in the Iowa Oaks (G3) last summer, is dropping from graded-stakes company for Thursday’s six-furlong sprint for fillies and mares.

Terri Pompay-trained Drifaros is rated second on the morning line at 9-5 behind Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Imonra, who has been installed as a slim favorite at 8-5.

Drifaros won four straight races before being placed from third to second in the 2023 Hurricane Bertie (G3) at Gulfstream and finishing second in the Chicago (G3) at Ellis Park. The 5-year-old daughter of Kantharos returned from her long stay on the sidelines to finish second behind highly regarded Bill Mott trainee Socially Selective Feb. 21.

“I was hoping she’d come back like that, and she did,” Pompay said. “It was a lot for her to do off the layoff. She’s a little fitter; she’s happy; her coat looks great right now. I think I have a really good shot to win it.”

As productive has she had been in her first seven career starts, she had trained up to her races without shoes.

“She always had to be barefoot last year. We could never put shoes on her before she ran. The walls of her feet were tough to deal with. We tried glue-ons, and she didn’t like that, so we would just train her barefoot,” Pompay said. “After we gave her the time off, it has not been an issue. She’s wearing shoes every day now. That’s been a plus not having to deal with that.”

Pompay is particularly grateful for Drifaros’ success since the Kentucky-bred mare campaigns for her longtime supporter and client Wanda Polisseni, the New York State owner/breeder and philanthropist with whom she teamed for Cool Arrow’s 2020 Smile Sprint (G3) victory, among their many other stakes wins.

“Wanda Polisseni, she’s like my adopted mother. I love her,” Pompay said. “She’s been great to me. She’s always been behind my decisions to do things with the horses. She doesn’t question anything. She’s been the best person to train for.”

Edgard Zayas has the return mount aboard Drifaros.

Imonra will cut back in distance for Thursday’s feature. The 4-year-old daughter of Violence raced twice during the Championship Meet that ended Sunday, finishing second behind Maryquitecontrary in the one-turn-mile Rampart, before fading off the board in the 1 1/16-mile Royal Delta (G3).

Paco Lopez will ride Imonra for the first time Thursday.

Moyglare Stud Farm Ltd.’s Love Appeals will make her 2024 debut Thursday after a 2023 campaign that included a pair of stakes placings for trainer Christophe Clement.

Emisael Jaramillo has the mount on the 4-year-old daughter of Speightster.

Music City Star, Cousin Kristi, and Starship Nala round out the field.

Notes: Fresh off winning his third straight Championship Meet training title with 66 winners, Saffie Joseph Jr. will be shooting to collect his 10th consecutive title at Gulfstream Park during the Royal Palm Meet. The 37-year-old Barbados native saddled 66 winners during last year’s Royal Palm Meet to prevail over Jose D’Angelo, who saddled 55 winners.…Leonel Reyes, who captured last year’s Royal Palm Meet title with 93 winners, will be back to defend his first title in the U.S. since venturing from Venezuela.

A total of 40 stakes worth $4.245 million in purses will be run during the Royal Palm Meet. The stakes action gets underway May 4 with the running of the $100,000 English Channel for 3-year-olds and $100,000 Honey Rider for 3-year-old fillies, both run at a mile on turf. The $120,000 Royal Palm Juvenile and $120,000 Royal Palm Juvenile Fillies, which offer automatic berths in one of six stakes during June’s Royal Ascot Meet, as well as $25,000 travel stipends, will be contested May 11.

The Pick 3 for the Royal Palm Meet will be a $1 base wager…The 20-cent Rainbow 6 will continue to be featured on the wagering menu.