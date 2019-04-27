Edgard Zayas? Rocco Joseph? Who Wore it Best? 12/10/2023

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $200,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Abrumar uncorked a late rally to graduate in Sunday’s Race 6 maiden special weight event at Gulfstream Park, where Ken Ramsey’s colors were on full display for the fourth time in the young Championship Meet.

Edgard Zayas posed for the winner’s circle picture atop the highly promising 2-year-old son of Divisidero, but he wasn’t the only one wearing the white silks with the red ‘R’ that have graced winner’s circles at tracks from coast to coast for many years. Nearby, Rocco Joseph, trainer Saffie Joseph Jr.’s 7-year-old son, stood proudly for the photographer in his black riding boots, crop in hand, clad in Ramsey’s familiar silks.

It was Gulfstream’s version of Who Wore it Best?

It has become a familiar sight for the last year or two at Gulfstream Park for Rocco to accompany his parents in the winner’s circle in full jockey gear wearing one of his several replica silks of owners in his father’s stable.

“He’s obsessed with it. He loves it,” said the defending two-time Championship Meet training titlist. “Kids are innocent; they’re fearless. I let him be who he is. He loves the sport.”

Considering that his father has won eight consecutive training titles at Gulfstream Park, Rocco Joseph has had plenty of opportunities to sport his many sets of colors.

Judging from Sunday’s performance by Abrumar, the younger Joseph will be returning to the winner’s circle in the Ramsey colors in the near future.

Abrumar, who overcame a slow start at Woodbine to finish third in his Aug. 20 debut in a seven-furlong maiden test, saved ground while settling a few lengths off the pace before kicking in late to win Sunday’s mile turf race.

“He was a private purchase by Mr. Ramsey. Brian Russell, his horse scout, found him and went ahead and bought him,” Joseph said. “He ran well obviously his first race. Today, he stepped up. That experience helped him.”

Abrumar ran a mile on firm turf in 1:34.91 to prevail over game pacesetter Paris Surprise by three-quarters of a length.

Abrumar’s sire, Divisidero, won his career debut on turf for trainer Buff Bradley in February 2015 and went on to become a multiple Grade 1 stakes winner.

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $200,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $200,000 when live racing resumes Thursday at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Sunday for the fifth racing day following a mandatory payout that yielded multiple $50,999 payoffs.

Who’s Hot: Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez, who has returned to Gulfstream for the Championship Meet after riding on the West Coast the past two winters, won a pair of races Sunday aboard On the Payroll ($9.60) in Race 5 and Macanga ($11.80) in Race 8.

Miguel Vasquez doubled aboard Torigo ($6.40) in Race 2 and For Some Reason ($3.60) in Race 4, and Emisael Jaramillo won with Academy Choice ($17.40) in Race 1 and Golden Skull ($4) in Race 3.