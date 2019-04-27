Edwin Gonzalez Captures Sunshine Meet Riding Title 11/24/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Edwin Gonzalez claimed his first riding title at Gulfstream Park Sunday, prevailing over defending champion Edgard Zayas by one win on closing day of the Sunshine Meet.

The 33-year-old jockey held a one-win lead over Zayas, 35-34, heading into Sunday’s 11-race program. Neither jockey made it into the winner’s circle.

“It’s a dream coming true,” Gonzalez said. “I’ve been working hard, working hard every morning. I’ve been getting good business. The trainers keep giving me opportunities and I’ll keep working hard.”

The Puerto Rico native, who began riding at El Commandante before venturing to the U.S. in 2013, has established a year-round presence since switching his tack to Gulfstream at the tail end of the 2019-2020 Championship Meet.

Gonzalez has ridden 1912 winners during his career while maintaining a 20-percent strike rate.

The Sunshine Meet was marked by excellence since getting underway Sept. 6.

C2 Racing Stable LLC, Agave Racing Stable and Ken Reimer’s Soul of an Angel won the Sunshine Meet’s marquee race Sept. 21, rallying from last following a tardy start to capture the $200,000 Princess Rooney (G3) by 3 ½ lengths. The Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained 5-year-old mare earned a fees-paid berth into the $1 million Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint (G1) Nov. 2 at Del Mar. The daughter of Atreides went on to victory in the seven-furlong sprint for fillies and mares during the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, closing from many lengths last to score by a half-length under Drayden Van Dyke, who rode her in the Princess Rooney.

Joseph collected his 11th consecutive training title during the Sunshine Meet with 39 winners.

St. Elias Stable’s Rated by Merit also garnered national attention during the Sunshine Meet after earning the fastest Beyer Speed Figure (99) by a 2-year-old this year with a dominating 3 ¾-length triumph in the $200,000 Affirmed, the Oct. 19 second leg of the 2024 FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes series for 2-year-olds sired by accredited Florida stallions.

The Michael Yates-trained son of Battalion Runner remained undefeated in three career starts that included a July 13 debut score by 9 ¾ lengths and a 6 ½-furlong victory in the Sept. 7 Dr. Fager, the first leg of the Florida Sire Stakes series. Rated by Merit will seek to become the 11th colt or gelding to sweep the series during the upcoming Championship Meet in Saturday’s $300,000 In Reality.

Troy Johnson and Martiza Weston’s Win N Your In, who captured the Sharp Susan in open company during the Royal Palm Meet, scored an impressive 4 ½-length victory in the Oct. 19 Susan’s Girl, the second leg of the Florida Sire Stakes series for 2-year-old fillies. The Carlos David-trained daughter of Win Win Win is scheduled to clash with R Morning Brew, the winner of the Sept. 7 Desert Vixen, in the $300,000 My Dear Girl, Saturday’s series final.