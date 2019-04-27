European Jockey David Egan Back for Championship Meet 11/22/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – European jockey David Egan has returned to Gulfstream Park for the 2024-2025 Championship Meet that gets underway Thanksgiving Day with the goal to improve on his eight winning rides during the 2023-2024 winter session.

The multiple Group 1 stakes-winning rider finished third aboard Wicked Legacy in the Friday opener on his first mount since venturing back to the U.S. upon the conclusion of the flat racing season in Europe.

“I had a great spell here. I felt I probably came a bit late in the meet, not knowing Gulfstream and the whole system. Coming in in late December, everyone was up and rolling,” the 25-year-old native of Kildare, Ireland said. “It was a conscious decision to get out here as soon as the grass stopped in the U.K. I’m really looking forward to working hard in the mornings and getting the opportunity to show what I can do.”

Egan, the 2017 British champion apprentice, achieved international stardom aboard Mishriff, the winner of the 2022 Saudi Cup (G1) and 2021 Juddmonte International (G1) and Dubai Sheema Classic (G1), and Eldar Eldarov, who captured the 2022 St. Leger (G1) and 2023 Irish St. Leger (G1).

Egan thinks the experience he gained from his stint during the 2023-2024 Championship Meet will serve him well this season.

“I felt it actually benefited me riding back in the U.K. – the gate speed and everything like that. The dirt was something I always loved watching, that style of racing, that tenacity, that war of attrition, the horse with the biggest heart wins,” he said. “Last year can only help me this year.”

Egan, who rode in Japan during the 2022-2023 British offseason, is the retained rider for British football agent Kia Joorabchain’s AMO Racing Ltd.

“I’ve had a contract for the last year. That contract goes on to next year, and hopefully renews and it will be a long, successful partnership,” Egan said. “There are a lot of nice young horses, young stock, coming through. It’s a very exciting team to be a part of.”

AMO Racing USA has a string of horses at Gulfstream with trainer Jorge Delgado. Egan has been named to ride AMO Racing USA’s Obliging in the $115,000 Wait a While on Thursday’s opening day program.

Last season, he guided AMO Racing USA’s Launch for a victory in the Any Limit at Gulfstream.

He has three mounts on Saturday’s Gulfstream program.