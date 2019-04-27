Fierceness Tops Field Entered for Saturday’s G3 Holy Bull 1/28/2024

Champion 2YO Kicks Off 3YO Season in Florida Derby Prep

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Repole Stable’s Fierceness, the 2023 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) winner who was named champion 2-year-old at last week’s Eclipse Awards dinner in Palm Beach, tops a field of eight 3-year-olds entered for Saturday’s $250,000 Holy Bull (G3) at Gulfstream Park.

The Holy Bull, a 1 1/16-mile prep for the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1) will headline a program with four stakes for newly turned 3-year-olds, including the $175,000 Kitten’s Joy, a 1 1/16-mile stakes on turf, the $175,000 Sweetest Chant, a 1 1/16-mile stakes on turf for fillies, the $125,000 Claiborne Farm Swale, a seven-furlong sprint, and the $125,000 Forward Gal (G3), a seven-furlong sprint for 3-year-old fillies.

Trained by Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher, Fierceness captured the 1 1/16-mile Juvenile at Santa Anita Nov. 3 by 6 ¼ lengths over next-out San Vicente (G2) winner Muth.

WinStar Farm LLC and Siena Farm LLC’s Otello, who captured the Jan. 1 Mucho Macho Man, is entered to return in the Holy Bull. The Christophe Clement-trained son of Curlin is undefeated in two career starts.

Holly Crest Farm’s Sea Streak, who led in the stretch of the mile Mucho Macho Man before finishing just a half-length back in third, was entered in the Holy Bull by trainer Eddie Owens Jr. The New Jersey-bred son of Sea Wizard had previously finished second behind Inveigled in a mile optional claiming allowance.

Mark Grier’s Inveigled, who lost a photo finish while finishing second in the James F. Lewis Stakes at Laurel prior to his Gulfstream optional claiming allowance win, has been entered in the Holy Bull by trainer Jane Cibelli. The son of Enticed finished a troubled fourth in the Mucho Macho Man.

Trainer Chad Brown is represented in the Holy Bull field by Klaravich Stables Inc.’s Domestic Product, who finished off the board in the Remsen (G2) at Aqueduct last time out.

Alexandres LLC’s Dancing Groom, who finished off the board in the Kentucky Jockey Club (G2) and a distant third in the Champagne (G1) in his last two starts, was entered in the Holy Bull by trainer Antonio Sano.

D J Stable LLC and Robert Cotran’s Hades will put his undefeated record on the line in the Holy Bull. The Joe Orseno-trained son of Awesome Slew has won his first two races in impressive fashion at Gulfstream.

Morplay Racing’s No More Time, who finished fifth in the Mucho Macho Man following a troubled start, was entered in the Holy Bull by trainer Jose D’Angelo.

The $175,000 Kitten’s Joy attracted a field of

ine, headed by Todd Pletcher-trained Noted, who rebounded from an off-the-board finish in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile with a victory in the Dec. 9 Pulpit Stakes at Gulfstream while returning to turf.

The $175,000 Sweetest Chant drew a field of eight, including Dale Romans-trained Pharoah’s Wine, who finished second in the Jessamine (G2) at Keeneland last fall.

The $125,000 Swale drew a field of nine, featuring the dirt debut of Victor Barboza-trained Grand Mo the First, who won his first two career starts on Tapeta at Gulfstream before finishing third on turf in the Zuma Beach (G3) at Santa Anita.

The $125,000 Forward Gal (G3) attracted a field of seven, including Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained R Harper Rose, who returns to sprinting after sustaining her first loss while finishing second in the 1 1/16-mile $300,000 FSS My Dear Girl. She had won her first three races at sprinting distances.

$250,000 Holy Bull (G3)

Saturday, Feb 3



| 1 | Hades | P. Lopez | | 2 | Inveigled | I. Ortiz Jr. | | 3 | Otello | L. Saez | | 4 | Dancing Groom | J. Alvarado | | 5 | No More Time | J. Ortiz | | 6 | Domestic Product | T Gaffalione | | 7 | Fierceness | J. Velazquez | | 8 | Sea Streak | L. Panici |