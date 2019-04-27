First-Race Post Time Moves to 12 Noon Starting Friday 10/27/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – With the end of Daylight Savings Time looming next weekend, first-race post time at Gulfstream Park moves to 12 Noon starting with Friday’s 10-race program.

Friday’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $50,000. The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Sunday for the first racing day following Saturday’s mandatory payout that produced multiple $40,299 winning tickets.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 will span Races 5-10, featuring the $95,000 Cellars Shiraz in Race 10. Victor Barboza Jr.-trained Majestic Venezuela will seek her third victory in three turf starts in the 1 1/16-mile stakes for 3-year-old fillies on turf. The daughter of Mendelssohn has been first or second in eight of nine career starts on either turf or Tapeta. Vive Veuve, who won the Sanibel Island during the championship meet, returns to Gulfstream coming off three straight on-the-board finishes in graded stakes out of town.

Sunday’s Late Pick 5 Produced Multiple $5,091 Payoffs

The Late Pick 5 produced multiple $5,091 payoffs Sunday at Gulfstream, where the multi-race wager had done unsolved on Saturday.

There was a $48,484 carryover heading into wagering for the Late Pick 5, which generated $347,276 in new bets on Sunday.

The Late Pick 5 sequence spanned Races 6-10.

Zayas, Gonzalez Neck-and-Neck in Sunshine Meet Title Race

Jockeys Edgard Zayas and Edwin Gonzalez are locked in a heated battle for the Sunshine Meet riding title.

Through Sunday’s card, Zayas and Gonzalez are deadlocked at the top of the standings with 25 wins each during the meet that runs through Sunday, Nov. 24.

Gonzalez rode three winners Sunday, while Zayas visited the winner’s circle twice.

Zayas is seeking his eighth riding title at Gulfstream Park since 2019, while Gonzalez is looking for his first riding title since making Gulfstream his year-round base in 2021. Miguel Vasquez, who rode two winners on Sunday’s card, is stalking the top pair in third with 21 victories.