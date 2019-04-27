Five on the Turf for Saturday’s 1/ST Coast-to-Coast Pick 5 10/24/2024

Stay Hot, Ramsey Pond Could Be Keys to Sequence

Races from Santa Anita, Gulfstream

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Five turf races from Santa Anita Park and Gulfstream Park - including the $200,000 Twilight Derby (G1) and $95,000 Our Dear Peggy - comprise Saturday’s 1/ST Coast-to-Coast Pick 5.

Stay Hot goes into the Twilight Derby with victories in four of his last six starts and three wins in four starts across Santa Anita’s turf course, while Ramsey Pond enters the Our Dear Peggy off an impressive maiden victory at Kentucky Downs under jockey Irad Ortiz Jr.

The popular $1 minimum wager with a low 15-percent takeout begins at approximately 5:06 ET (2:06 PT) with Gulfstream’s ninth race and concludes at approximately 8 ET (5 PT) with Santa Anita’s ninth race.

LEG TRACK RACE # POST TIME Leg A Gulfstream Park Race 9 5:06 PM ET Leg B Santa Anita Park Race 5 +6:00 PM ET Leg C Gulfstream Park Race 11 6:06 PM ET Leg D Santa Anita Park Race 7 +7:00 PM ET Leg E Santa Anita Park Race 9 +8:00 PM ET

+Approx. Post Times

Leg A: Eleven older claimers who haven’t won two go one mile on the turf in Gulfstream’s ninth race and Joe Bravo is named on Repole Stable’s Disattached. The Blame colts drops a bit in company after two fourth-place finishes on the Tapeta. His only previous turf start was a fifth-place finish at Keeneland last year. Guildenstein and Alasdair should both improve moving back to turf from Tapeta. Zaino also returns to turf with jockey Emisael Jaramillo.

Leg B: Older maidens go 1 1/8 mile on the turf in Santa Anita’s fifth race. Two in the field of seven come from the stable of Dan Blacker. Imagineer makes his second start after sprinting in his debut and Spearfish gets an extra eighth of a mile. Dairago finished a game fourth in his U.S. debut Sept. 28 for Robert Hess Jr. Rostovsky enters after two second-place finishes and Middleburg attempts to break his maiden in try No. 7 for Bob Baffert.

Leg C: The Our Dear Peggy, for 2-year-old fillies at a mile, drew a field of 12 with Ramsey Pond one of the likely favorites off a 4 ¾ length victory for Saffie Joseph Jr. at Kentucky Downs. Edgard Zayas gets the mount today. Joseph also saddles Bellavinino, second at Kentucky Downs in the Sept. 8 Juvenile Fillies. Drayden Van Dyke has been named. It’s Witchcraft brought $1.1 million at auction. The daughter of Tapit broke her maiden at Colonial Downs in August and finished fifth last time out under allowance conditions at Kentucky Downs. Mark Casse trains and Jaramillo rides.

Leg D: Seven 3-year-olds entered the Twilight Derby and Stay Hot looks for win No. 6 after a second-place finish in the Del Mar Derby. Atitlan, who finished third behind Stay Hot in the Del Mar Derby, draws the rail. Baffert saddles Wynstock, winner of the Los Alamitos Derby who finished sixth last time out in the Shared Belief. The colt’s only turf appearance previously was a sixth in the Desert Code.

Leg E: The 1/ST Coast-to-Coast wraps up with Race 9 at Santa Anita, an allowance event for fillies and mares at 6 ½ furlongs. Mike Smith rides Annie’s Joy, who cuts back in distance after finishing off the board Sept. 8 at Del Mar coming off an eight-month layoff. Kanthara, trained by John Shirreffs, makes her second start after returning in August from a near two-year layoff. Lovin’ On the Run broke her maiden on the turf in August in her eighth attempt before encountering traffic in her last start. Special Flower won her debut in March, defeating among others Lovin On the Run, but was away for six-months before finishing off the board in her return Sept. 8 while going 1 1/16 mile.