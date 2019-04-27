Formful Mandatory Rainbow 6 Yields $234.66 Payoffs 6/30/2024

$95,000 Carry Back Headlines Friday’s Gulfstream Card

Turf Racing Scheduled to Resume Friday at Gulfstream

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool yielded multiple payouts of $234.66 Sunday at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wagers had gone unsolved for the four racing days that followed a mandatory payout June 22, producing a $58,471.73 jackpot pool carried over to Sunday, when a total of $691,986 was wagered into the Rainbow 6 pool,

On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The Rainbow 6 will start anew when live racing returns on Friday, when the jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $50,000. The sequence will span Races 4-9, headlined by the $95,000 Carry Back, a seven-furlong stakes for 3-year-olds.

Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Catalytic is scheduled to run for the first time since finishing off the board in the May 4 Kentucky Derby (G1). The son of Catalina Cruiser had earned his way into the Derby field by finishing a distant second behind Fierceness in the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1).

Friday’s program will also feature the return of turf racing following a two-week course maintenance. A nine-race program will be kicked off by a mile turf event for a $25,000 claiming race that drew a full field of 12 fillies and mares.

A talented field of seven 3-year-old fillies has been assembled for Race 7, a five-furlong turf dash. Trainer Joe Catanese III-trained Trumpets, who has been first or second in four career starts, drew the outside post and will likely be favored.