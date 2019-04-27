Frac Dancer Remains Undefeated with Victory in Texas Glitter 3/23/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Frac Dancer, an Ontario-bred son of Frac Daddy, ran his unbeaten streak to three races Saturday when he held off a late rally from Runnin’ Rocket to win the $100,000 Texas Glitter.

Trained by Michael DePaulo and ridden by Emisael Jaramillo, Frac Dancer covered five furlongs on the Tapeta in :55.63. The Texas Glitter was originally scheduled on the turf course, but heavy rains overnight moved the race to the Tapeta. The 8-5 favorite No Nay Mets and 9-5 second-choice Bonus Move were both scratched.

Frac Dancer, who broke his maiden Oct. 15 at Woodbine and followed up with a victory in the Clarendon Dec. 2, took the lead shortly after the break in his 3-year-old debut and set fractions of :21.31 and :43.86 before winning by a half length.

“We were going to run on the turf, but we were certainly happy it came off,” DePaulo said. “I really didn’t want to be on the lead, but I said it was up to [Jaramillo]. They went really fast, 21 and change. I thought ‘oh oh,’ but the track is probably a little faster.”

DePaulo said Frac Dancer would return to Canada.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Estimated Pool $725,000

Sunday’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool is expected to grow to an estimated $725,000 at Gulfstream, where the multi-race wager went unsolved for a 14th day following a March 3 payout.

The sequence begins with Race 5, a 1 1/16-mile event originally scheduled on the turf that has been moved to the Tapeta. Mister Abarrio was the 2-1 choice on the turf. The Jose D’Angelo-trained gelding does show a win on the Tapeta. Jose Ortiz rides, while Irad Ortiz Jr. is named on Palace View (5-2). The fourth leg of the sequence includes the $100,000 Melody Of Colors, a five furlong Tapeta event that drew Queen Mary (G2) winner Crimson Advocate.

Note: Jockey Edwin Gonzalez won a pair of races Saturday, winning abord T B Twelve Always ($9.60) in Race 5 and Ocean Club ($6.80) in Race 11. Ocean Club, trained by Tom Proctor, won the Martha Washington at Gulfstream last summer and was second in the San Clemente (G2) at Del Mar...Jockey Edgar Perez also won two races, piloting Izzy d’Oro ($36.80) home in Race 2 and Bryce Canyon ($6.80) in Race 8.