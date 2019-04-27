Frankie’s Empire Drops Back to 7F for Sunday’s Trinniberg 6/1/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Frank DeLuca’s Frankie’s Empire is scheduled to make his first start since running in the March 30 Curlin Florida Derby (G1) Sunday at Gulfstream Park, where the Michael Yates-trained son of Classic Empire will take on seven other 3-year-olds in the $75,000 Trinniberg Handicap.

“We backed off with him after the Florida Derby. We kind of let him recoup. He’s been working well. We haven’t been pressing on him hard, but he’s acting like he’s ready to run,” Yates said. “This race came along, and it’s kind of a test to see if we’re moving forward or not.”

Frankie’s Empire, who finished sixth in the 1 1/8-mile Florida Derby after breaking slowly from his rail post position, will cut back to seven furlongs Sunday while carrying highweight of 124 pounds. The 9-5 morning-line favorite had prepped for the Florida Derby with a third-place finish in the 1 1/16-mile Fountain of Youth (G2) after winning the seven-furlong Swale in his first start for Yates during the Championship Meet.

“After the Fountain of Youth, I thought distance is not issue. I felt like, at that point, he could definitely run a mile and a quarter, but maybe not in the same group,” Yates said. “He’ll have to pass some tests for us to find out.”

Miguel Vasquez has the return mount on Frankie’s Empire.

Tom Durant’s Big City, rated second at 5-2 on the morning-line, enters the Trinniberg off a 3 ¼-length maiden victory at seven furlongs that followed a string of on-the-board finishes in his first four starts. The Jose D’Angelo-trained son of City of Light, a $300,000 yearling purchase, will be ridden by Sonny Leon,

Fly With Me and Tami Bobo’s Improptude, who finished second by a nose in the six-furlong Hutcheson two starts back, will carry second highweight of 120 pounds, including jockey Emisael Jaramillo.

Just for Fun Stable Inc.’s Brawn, Alex and JoAnn Lieblong’s Pure Class, Magic Stables Inc.’s Papeete, Tami Bobo’s Unequivocally, and Ryan Racing Inc.’s Shea D World round out the field.

JR Ranch’s Miuccia rallied in the stretch to capture Saturday’s $95,000 Game Face at Gulfstream Park, upsetting 3-5 favorite Haulin Ice and stopping a bid for an eighth victory in the last three days by the sizzling jockey/trainer duo of Edgard Zayas and trainer Saffie Joseph Jr.

Zayas and Joseph, who had teamed to win two races earlier on Saturday’s card, two on Friday and three on Thursday, finished second with Haulin Ice, who was making her first start since being privately purchased by C2 Racing LLC, Miller Racing LLC, Paul Braverman and Timothy Pinch. The Arkansas-bred daughter of Coal Front had won three starts, including a stakes, and finished second twice in five starts in state-bred company at Oaklawn Park.

Haulin Ice pressed the pace set by Marshmallow Queen past fractions of 22.54 and 45.83 (seconds) for a half-mile before taking the lead at the top of the stretch. However, Miuccia, who stalked the pacesetters under Miguel Vasquez, made a powerful outside move entering the stretch and powered past a tiring Haulin Ice to win by 3 ¾ lengths.

Gustavo Delgado-trained Miuccia ($31.80) entered Saturday’s six-furlong sprint for 3-year-old fillies having won one of three starts. The daughter of Mitole, who was purchased for $230,000 as a 2-year-old in training, broke her maiden in her second career start at Gulfstream before finishing fifth last time out after being fractious in the starting gate.

“We found out after she came back from the barn, she had a minor problem,” said assistant trainer Gustavo Delgado Jr. “That was the main reason she didn’t run a better race last time. We felt more confident and made the decision to go straight to the stakes.”

Miuccia ran six furlongs in 1:10.50. Haulin Ice finished a length ahead of Marshmallow Queen.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated $425,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to swell to $425,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park.

The sequence for the popular multi-race wager will span Races 4-9, headlined by the $75,000 Trinniberg Handicap in Race 8.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.