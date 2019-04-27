Frequent Flier David Egan Wings Way to Victory at Gulfstream 2/10/2024

Egan: ‘I Feel Like It’s Made Me a Better Rider’

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Pool Estimated at $225,000

Stone Silent Seeks Stakes Double in Ladies Turf Sprint

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Had David Egan not produced a heads-up, rail-skimming ride to capture Race 6 aboard Rapture Bay at Gulfstream Park Saturday, the 24-year-old Irish-born jockey could have used jetlag as a perfectly acceptable excuse.

Egan, a multiple British classic-winning jockey who has been competing at Gulfstream’s Championship Meet during the United Kingdom’s offseason, had logged many frequent flier miles this week.

“I was in the UK last week, got a winner riding for some connections of mine. I rode in Dubai last night,” Egan said. “I went straight to the airport. It took 16 hours to get here. I got here not long before my first ride of the day. It’s great to get a win.”

Egan, who is under contract to London football agent and businessman Kia Joorabchian’s AMO Racing, settled Jorge Delgado-trained Rapture Bay ($13.40) off the early pace in Saturday’s mile maiden special weight event for 3-year-olds on turf. Turning into the stretch, he cut the corner aboard the son of Flatter while spotting a gap inside the pacesetter. Under strong handling, Lea Farms LLC’s colt darted through the hole on his way to victory by three-quarters of a length.

His score aboard Rapture Bay was his third victory in 23 mounts during his Gulfstream stint.

“I feel like it’s made me a better rider, a lot sharper from the gate. I was lucky enough to win the Saudi Cup before, but other than that I hadn’t had a lot of experience on dirt – a couple races at Laurel during my ‘bug,’” Egan said. “I’d like to come back here more often. Everyone has been good to me and has given me a lot of support. A lot of friendly faces here. I’d love to come back if the opportunity arose again.”

Egan was the British champion apprentice in 2017.

From 2019 to 2022, he rode under contract to Saudi Arabia’s Prince Faisal, for whom he rode Mishriff to victories in the 2021 Saudi Cup (G1) and Dubai Sheema Classic (G1).

Egan won European Classics aboard Roger Varian-trained Eldar Eldarov in the 2022 St. Leger (G1) and the 2023 Irish St. Leger (G1).

Egan’s father, John, is a jockey and his mother, Sandra Hughes, trained 2015 Irish Grand National winner Thunder and Roses.

“I’ll be riding here until the end of the month anyway. Luckily, I’m connected to AMO Racing and they have a lot of nice 2-year-olds in Europe, so I’ll be going back to ride them,” Egan said. “

__Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Pool Estimated at $225,000 __

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool is expected to grow to an estimated $225,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Saturday for the second racing day following a jackpot hit for $215,855 Thursday.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10, featuring the $100,000 Ladies Turf Sprint, a five-furlong dash for older fillies and mares, in Race 9. Brian Lynch-trained Stone Silent, who captured the Dec. 31 Abundantia in her first start for Lynch, is the 9-5 morning-line favorite in a talented field of nine. Steve Dwoskin-trained Choose Joy, who closed from far back to finish second behind Stone Silent, will seek to enhance her impressive record on the Gulfstream turf course, over which she has won five races and finished second five times in 10 starts at five furlongs. Jorge Delgado-trained Baby Steps, who finished second last time out in the 1 1/16 Sunshine Filly & Mare Turf, returns to one-turn.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Who’s Hot: Edgard Zayas notched a double, scoring aboard Coppola for a victory in the $100,000 Gulfstream Park Turf Sprint in Race 9 after visiting the winner’s circle with Beeline ($20.80) in Race 8.

Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez notched back-to-back victories aboard Oscar’s World ($2.80) in Race 2 and Prevent ($8.40) in Race 3.