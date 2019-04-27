Friday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool at $300,000 12/21/2023

Mandatory Payout on Saturday

Castellano Returns Saturday, Lopez Wins Four

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Gulfstream Park’s Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed Friday at $300,000, a day before Saturday’s mandatory payout.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for nine racing days following the most recent mandatory payout that yielded multiple $50,999 payoffs.

Friday’s sequence begins in Race 4 with a $50,000 maiden optional claimer at five furlongs on Tapeta. The sequence also includes a $25,000 claiming event for fillies and mares at a mile on the turf, and a mile allowance optional claimer on the turf for 3-year-olds and up.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will include the $125,000 Tropical Park Oaks, $125,000 Sugar Swirl, $125,000 Mr. Prospector and the $125,000 Tropical Park Derby.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool. On mandatory day, the jackpot pool is paid out to the those holding tickets with the most winners.

Javier Castellano Returns Saturday, Lopez Wins Four

Jockey Javier Castellano, who won the training title at Gulfstream for five consecutive years from 2011/12-2015/16, returns this weekend to conclude a memorable year in which he won two-thirds of the Triple Crown with Mage in the Kentucky Derby (G1) and Arcangelo in the Belmont Stakes (G1).

Castellano’s mounts include Personal Pursuit in the Tropical Park Oaks and Bobby O in the Tropical Park Derby. Both are trained by Mark Casse. Castellano rides Tass in Tuesday’s Via Borghese.

Thursday’s program included jockey Paco Lopez winning four races. Lopez won aboard Winter Princess ($21) in Race 5, The Distractor ($6.20) in Race 7, and Lucky Curlin ($7.40) in Race 8. Lopez was placed first in Race 9 aboard Okiro ($8.40).