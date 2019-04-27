Friday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $125,000 12/28/2023

Mandatory Rainbow 6 Payout Scheduled for Saturday

Cheminaud Gets First Win, Murphy Makes Debut Thursday

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $125,000 for Friday’s 10-race program at Gulfstream Park.

First race post time is 12:10 p.m.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 sequence spans races 5-1-0 and includes a pair of optional claiming allowance features for Florida-breds. Race 6 for 3-year-olds and up sprinting six furlongs on the main track drew a field of nine led by 5-2 program favorite Classify, a seven-furlong maiden winner Oct. 20 that ran second first time against winners Dec. 3, both at Gulfstream against older horses.

Race 9, for fillies and mares 3 and up scheduled for one mile on the grass, will see 5-year-old Crystal Coast chasing a sixth career win from Post 2 against eight rivals including Hay Hay Paula, a winner of three straight on the all-weather Tapeta course.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that days’ pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool. On mandatory payout days, the entire pool is paid out to the bettor or bettor with the most winners.

There will be a mandatory payout of the Rainbow 6 on Saturday’s stakes-filled program featuring the $200,000 Fort Lauderdale (G2), $150,000 Harlan’s Holiday (G3) and $125,000 Suwannee River (G3) – respective local preps for the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf (G1), $3 million Pegasus World Cup (G1) and $500,000 Pegasus Filly & Mare Turf (G2) Jan. 27.

Notes: Jockey Tyler Gaffalione had two winners Thursday, Movin’ On Up ($4.40) I Race 2 and Souper Success ($4.80) in Race 7 … Joe Bravo also doubled aboard Blue Eyed Warrior ($8) in Race 4 and Secret Lover ($2.80) in Race 6 … Vincent Cheminaud, wintering in South Florida for the first time, picked up his first winner of the Championship Meet with 3-year-old filly Royal Dame ($11) in Race 5, a starter-optional claimer run at 1 1/16 miles on the Tapeta … Three-time British champion jockey Oisin Murphy made his Gulfstream debut in the Race 9 finale on Christophe Clement-trained first-time starter Streamsong.