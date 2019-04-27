Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $275,000 4/18/2024

Carryover Spurs Enthusiastic Betting on Thursday’s Late Pick 5

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $275,000 Friday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for the first nine programs of the Royal Palm Meet.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, headlined by a 6 ½-furlong optional claiming allowance for Florida-bred 3-year-olds on Tapeta. Trainer Michael Yates, who is slated to saddle Davona Dale (G2) winner Fiona’s Magic for a start in the May 3 Kentucky Oaks (G1), will be represented by Celtic Pride, a 3-year-old colt who is coming off an impressive and gutsy maiden score. Both Fiona’s Magic and Celtic Pride are owned by Stonehedge LLC and were sired by St. Patrick’s Day, a son of Pioneerof the Nile who was campaigned in Europe by trainer Aidan O’Brien.

The carryover jackpot is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

A $121,788 carryover from the last live program Sunday spurred enthusiastic wagering on Thursday’s Late Pick 5 at Gulfstream Park, where $954,090 was bet into the multi-race wager that spanned Races 4-8.

Multiple tickets will all five winners were each worth $3,061.35.

Notes: Jockey Edgard Zayas registered a hat trick Thursday with Proverb ($3) in Race 3, Cabernet ($22.60) in Race 5 and Sand Dancer ($3.40) in Race 6 … Miguel Vasquez doubled aboard All About Lucky ($6.40) in Race 1 and Lady Cha Cha ($19.20) in Race 4.