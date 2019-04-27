Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $200,000 7/14/2024

Lord Miles Breezes for Saturday’s Tackleberry Handicap

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $200,000 Friday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Sunday for the sixth racing day in a row following a June 30 mandatory payout.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, featuring a 1 1/16-mile optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds on turf. Robert and Lawanna Low’s Quester, who provided trainer Heather Smullen with her first career winner May 30, returns in the Race 8 feature with Edgard Zayas up.

The jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Friday’s program will be kicked off by the first two-turn turf race of the year for 2-year-old fillies. A field of 11 has been assembled for the 7 ½-furlong maiden special weight event, including Live Oak Plantation’s debuting Souper Zonda, a daughter of Curlin who is trained by Hall of Famer Mark Casse. Ken Ramsey’s Ramsey Pond, a Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained daughter of Divisidero, is also scheduled to make her debut.

Notes: Vegso Racing Stable’s Lord Miles, the 2023 Wood Memorial (G2) winner, breezed five furlongs in 1:00:03 at Gulfstream Sunday morning in preparation for a scheduled start in Saturday’s $75,000 Tackleberry, a mile overnight handicap for 3-year-olds and up. The Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained 4-year-old son of Curlin will be making his third start off a long layoff while facing nine rivals, including Joseph stablemate Positive Review, who is coming off a victory in the Wildcat Red Handicap.