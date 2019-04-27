Friday’s Rainbow 6 Pool at Estimated $135,000 4/11/2024

Trumpets Makes Highly Anticipated Return in Friday Co-Feature

First 2YO Race of Season Attracts Two Wesley Ward Trainees

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 Pool is expected to grow to an estimated $135,000 Friday at Gulfstream Park.

The sequence for the popular multi-race wager will span Races 3-8, including a pair of optional claiming allowance co-features in Races 5 and 7.

Trainer Joe Catanese III’s Trumpets is slated for a highly anticipated return to action in Race 6, a five-furlong optional claiming allowance for Florida-bred 3-year-old fillies on Tapeta. The daughter of Neolithic is coming off a dazzling 5 ¾ length victory in a Feb. 14 maiden special weight event on the all-weather surface, over which she ran five-furlongs in 56.36 seconds. Trumpets previously finished second in her Dec. 23 debut, in which she was beaten three-quarters of a length by 3-5 favorite Karaya, who came right back to win an optional claiming allowance before finishing second in the March 24 Melody of Colors. Edgar Perez has the return call on Trumpets, who is the 8-5 morning-line in a strong nine-filly field.

Multiple stakes-placed Prevent, who finished a close-up second in the Sophomore Turf Stakes for Florida-breds at Tampa Bay Downs last time out, heads a field of seven 3-year-olds in Race 7, an open optional claiming allowance at a mile on turf. Edgard Zayas has the mount aboard the BC Racing Inc’s 5-2 morning-line favorite. Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott is represented in the field by Hunt Ball, a son of Into Mischief who graduated last out on Tapeta, while fellow Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher will send out Waitlist, a son of Not This Time, who finished off the board after winning on debut.

Notes: Friday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will be preceded by the Royal Palm Meet’s first race for 2-year-olds in Race 2. Trainer Wesley Ward, who is best known for his early-season success with juveniles, is represented in the field of nine by a pair of fillies – Rose Rita, a daughter of Mitole, and Delightful Flame, a daughter of Flameaway…Edgard Zayas rode three winners on Thursday’s program.