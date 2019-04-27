Friday’s Rainbow 6 Pool Estimated at $125,000 3/7/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Friday’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool is expected to grow to an estimated $125,000 at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved for a second racing day following last Sunday’s mandatory payout that yielded multiple payoffs of $35,544.70.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, featuring a pair of well-stocked maiden special weight events for 3-year-old fillies in Races 5 and 9.

A field of 10 has been assembled for a five-furlong maiden special weight test on turf in Race 5. Trainer Brian Lynch, who has enjoyed considerable success in five-furlong turf sprints, is represented by a pair of well-bred fillies – Halstyn Rose, a daughter of Good Magic, who finished second in her Feb. 9 debut, and Moon Spun, a debuting daughter of Hard Spun. Trainer John Ortiz is also represented by a pair of fillies – Retail Therapy, a daughter of Blame who finished second in her recent debut at five-furlongs on Tapeta, and Mac to More, a daughter of Audible who finished a solid fourth after encountering traffic problems. Todd Pletcher-trained Artemis Sound, a daughter of Audible who finished second last time out; Bob Hess Jr.-trained Caboodle, a daughter of Collected who is coming off a pair of solid efforts; and Anothony Dutrow-trained Parade Ring, an Irish-bred filly who closed well to finish a closes-up third in her 5 ½-furlong debut at Saratoga before finishing off the board around two turns at Gulfstream; are expected to make strong graduation bids.

A field of eight is scheduled to contest Race 9, a 1 1/16-mile maiden test on Tapeta.

Trainer Chad Brown returns Latte Lizzie to the maiden ranks for her 3-year-old debut after offering solid efforts in a pair of turf stakes last fall. The daughter of Catalina Cruiser finished third in her debut on turf at Saratoga before finishing third in the Juvenile Fillies on turf at Kentucky Downs and fourth in the Chelsey Flower on turf at Aqueduct. Hall of Fame trainer Mark Casse is represented by a pair of fillies, including Jessamine Hill, a daughter of Tapit who finished a late rallying second in her debut, and Gild the Lily, a debuting daughter of Arrogate.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Who’s Hot: Hall of Famer Javier Castellano rode a pair of winners on Thursday’s program – Lexi’s Spirit ($5.80) in Race 1 and Good Rapport ($10.20) in Race 7.

Luis Saez doubled aboard Sassy Melissa ($9.20) in Race 3 and Tatanka ($10.40) in Race 5. Jose Ortiz also scored twice, winning aboard Chloe’s Toy ($5.40) in Race 6 and Karaya ($3.60) in Race 9.