Friday’s Tropical Turf Pick 3 Emphasizes Speed 2/1/2024

Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $175,000

G3 Holy Bull a Productive Early Season Prep

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Speed will be emphasized in Friday’s $3 Tropical Turf Pick 3, Gulfstream Park’s innovative wager with a 15-percent takeout that will link Races 2, 5 and 8.

The 1st leg and the 3rd leg of the three-race wager offered on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays will be contested at five furlongs on turf.

A maiden special weight race for 3-year-olds will kickoff the Tropical Turf Pick 3 in Race 2. Todd Pletcher-trained Refuel, a son of Hard Spun, and Patrick Biancone-trained Troublemeister are slated to make their respective debuts in a field of eight. Reilly Mott-trained Bourbon Boss, a son of Street Boss who has finished second on turf and Tapeta at five furlongs in his two most recent starts, brings the most experience into the race.

The middle leg of the Tropical Turf Pick 3 is carded as Race 5, a 7 ½-furlong maiden claiming race for 3-year-old fillies on turf. Looks Lucky to Me, the 2-1 morning-line favorite who has finished third in her two starts, is scheduled to make her first start off the $25,000 claim for Starry Night Racing. Ronald Coy-trained My Blessing came up less than a length short while finishing second at Friday’s $25,000 claiming level last time out. Arindel’s Sizzle, a daughter of Yoshida, is slated to make her debut.

A turf dash for older fillies and mares that have not won twice will close out the Tropical Turf Pick 3 in Race 8. The $50,000 claiming race drew a field of seven, including Carlos Perez-trained Queen Karima, the 2-1 morning-line favorite who broke her maiden at five furlongs on turf in front-running fashion last spring. Admissible makes the switch to turf from Tapeta, over which she finished third in her first start for trainer Jose D’Angelo.

Friday’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool is estimated to grow to $175,000. The popular multi-race wager will Span Races 4-9, closed out by a maiden optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds at 6 ½ furlongs on the main track. Carlos David-trained Etendre will make his second start after finishing second after setting a pressured pace from the rail. Brittany Russell-trained Sneak Peak, a debuting son of Arrogate, has been installed as the 8-5 morning-line favorite. Trainer Danny Gargan is scheduled to unveil The Monopoly Man, a son of The Big Beast who has been working sharply at Palm Meadows.

The Rainbow 6 has gone unsolved for two racing programs following Sunday’s mandatory payout that yielded three $1.8 million payoffs.

While it comes relatively early in the parade of prep races for the Triple Crown, the Holy Bull (G3) has produced a long list of graded stakes winners while serving as a strong prep race for the Florida Derby (G1).

The $250,000 Holy Bull will headline Saturday’s program, featuring the 3-year-old debut of Todd Pletcher-trained Fierceness, the newly crowned 2023 2-year-old champion who has been installed as the 3-5 morning-line favorite.

Florida Derby winners Hal’s Hope (2000), Barbaro (2006), Dialed In (2011), Audible (2018), Tiz the Law (2020) and White Abarrio (2022) all prepped with victories in the Holy Bull, while the 2002 Holy Bull and Fountain of Youth (G2) runner-up Harlan’s Holiday would eventually visit the winner’s circle in the Florida Derby.

Tiz the Law would go on to win the Belmont (G1) and Travers (G1) in 2020 and finish second in the Kentucky Derby (G1). Barbaro won the 2006 Kentucky Derby, Audible finished third in the 2018 Kentucky Derby, and Holy Bull winner Mohaymen (2016) would win the Fountain of Youth and finish fourth in the Kentucky Derby. In 2005, Closing Argument would win the Holy Bull before finishing second in the Kentucky Derby to Giacomo.

Who’s Hot: Two-time defending Championship Meet titlist Irad Ortiz Jr. doubled, scoring aboard Gridlock ($6) in Race 2 and Lucy’s Cookie ($11.30) in Race 7. Edgard Zayas notched a pair of victories Magicshadow ($5.80) in Race 3 and Hot N Lucky ($4.20) in Race 9.

Trainer Fernando Abreu made back-to-back trips to the winner’s circle with Lucky’s Cookie in Race 7 and Mamba On Three ($13.60) in Race 8.