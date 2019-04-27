Full Count Felicia Makes the Grade in G3 Suwannee River 12/30/2023

Pegasus Filly & Mare Turf Next for Russell Trainee

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Gold Square LLC’s Full Count Felicia traveled the shortest distance possible around the Gulfstream Park turf course Saturday, never leaving the rail on her way to a popular victory in the $150,000 Suwannee River (G3), a prep for the $500,000 Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G2) Jan. 27.

The Suwannee River, a mile turf stakes for fillies and mares, was featured on Saturday’s program that was co-headlined by the $150,000 Harlan’s Holiday (G3), a prep for the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) at Gulfstream, and the $200,000 Fort Lauderdale (G2), a prep for the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (G1).

“We’re prepping for the Pegasus. We prepped in this race, and we’re looking forward to coming back next month,” said Gold Square LLC’s Al Gold.

Full Count Felicia, the even-money favorite in a field of eight, had finished fourth in her most recent start in the Goldikova (G2) on the Nov. 5 Breeders’ Cup undercard at Santa Anita. The 4-year-old daughter of War Front had won her three previous starts, including an 8 ½-length score in the All Along at Pimlico.

“We thought about just kind of sitting on her and making sure her energy was back from the trip and everything, but after watching that work and watching her train it’s like, this filly was sitting there begging to run,” said trainer Britney Russell. “It was nice to see her back up her training.”

The Russell trainee settled in fifth along the rail as Sister Lou Ann showed the way while setting fractions of 23.83 and 48.25 (seconds) for the first half mile. The pacesetter was challenged on the turn by Fast as Flight as Edgard Zayas swung Accomplished Girl off the rail to make a three-wide stretch bid. Irad Ortiz Jr., meanwhile, cut the corner on Full Count Felicia, who responded with a powerful kick to outrun Accomplished Girl to the wire.

“I had a beautiful trip. She put me in a perfect spot and after that I waited until it was time to go,” said Ortiz, the defending Championship Meet titlist. “At the quarter-pole, I couldn’t get outside, then the rail opened up and I went for it.”

Full Count Felicia ran a mile in 1:34.32 over a ‘good’ turf course on her way to her first collecting her graded-stakes victory by three-quarters of a length. Accomplished Girl, who captured the Presque Isle Masters (G2) on Tapeta in her prior start, closed well in the stretch to finish second, three-quarters of a length ahead of Sister Lou Ann, her Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained stablemate.