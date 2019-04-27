G1 Pegasus Invitee Skippylongstocking Works at Palm Meadows 1/6/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Multiple graded-stakes winner Skippylongstocking breezed five furlongs at Palm Meadows Training Center Saturday morning in preparation for a planned start in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park Jan. 27.

Included on the first invitation list for the headlining stakes of the annual celebration of world class racing, entertainment, fashion and food, Skippylongstocking was timed in 1:02.25 while working in company with stakes-winner Swirvin at Gulfstream’s satellite training facility in Palm Beach County.

Ridden by jockey Tyler Gaffalione, Skippylongstocking worked inside his Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained workmate before drawing clear in the stretch, timed in 1:02.25.

“They both went well. The worked together last week. Last week, they were kind of even. This week, Skippy pulled away from him by a couple lengths,” Joseph said. “Tyler worked him and was happy with him.”

Skippylongstocking, who is owned by Daniel Alonso, is coming off a third-place finish in the Nov. 4 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G1) at Santa Anita. The 5-year-old son of Exaggerator won the Charles Town Classic (G1) in his prior start.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $200,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $200,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10, featuring the $100,000 Glitter Woman in Race 9. A highly competitive field of seven 3-year-old fillies assembled for the six-furlong sprint includes Ian Wilkes-trained Into Champagne, the 8-5-morning favorite who returns from a six-month layoff since her dazzling debut at Ellis Park in June, and Michael Maker-trained Let Them Watch, who will seek her fourth victory in five career starts.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Who’s Hot: Tyler Gaffalione rode a pair of winners, including Ginger Brew winner Ozara ($8) in Race 9 and Music City Star ($32.60) in Race 3. Paco Lopez doubled aboard On the Dot ($4.40) in Race 1 and Tapit Three Times ($4.60) in Race 8.