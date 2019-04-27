G1 Pegasus World Cup Invitee Il Miracolo Breezes 7F 1/5/2024

First Mission Sharp in Work at Fair Grounds

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL - Alexandres LLC’s Il Miracolo continued preparation for a planned start in the Jan. 27 Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) Friday morning with a strong seven-furlong workout at Gulfstream Park.

The 4-year-old son of 2018 Pegasus World Cup winner Gun Runner was timed in 1:26.89 for his fourth breeze since finishing third in the Nov. 24 Clark (G2) at Churchill Downs.

“He worked very well, very easy,” said trainer Antonio Sano said. “I was happy with the work. It looks like another good race.”

Sano saddled $5.6 million earner Gunnevera for a third-place finish behind Gun Runner in the 2018 Pegasus and a sixth-place finish in 2019. Last year he saddled Simplification, who finished 10th.

“I’ve been fortunate to run three times in the Pegasus,” Sano said. “I hope to win one this year.”

Il Miracolo, who ran in the Holy Bull (G3), Fountain of Youth (G2) and Florida Derby (G1) last season without success, has blossomed during his 4-year-old season, in which he captured the Smarty Jones (G3) at Parx and was stakes-placed in the Pennsylvania Derby (G1) at Parx and the Fayette (G2) at Keeneland, as well as the Clark.

Godolphin’s First Mission worked a sharp five-eighths of a mile in 1:00.20 Friday morning at the Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots in New Orleans in preparation for the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park on Jan. 27. The work was the fastest of 48 at the distance.

The newly turned 4-year-old worked shortly before 6 a.m. with exercise rider Kelvin Perez aboard. It was First Mission’s first five-furlong work since before Churchill Downs’ Clark (G2), which he lost by a nose to the older horse and fellow Pegasus candidate Trademark.

“It was a really, really good breeze,” said Brad Cox, the 2021-2022 Eclipse Award-winning trainer who completed 2023 leading North America in purse earnings at $30,947,677 and third in victories with 266. “I know that’s typical trainer talk but he’s a good work horse. He was by himself. There actually was a set in front of him. I don’t remember exactly whose barn it was, but he slipped up the inside on them nearing the wire and galloped out very, very well.

“He’s doing great. We’ve got a couple more works. But that’s the first five-eighths he’s had down here. I love what I saw from him.”

First Mission, a son of 2007 Kentucky Derby winner Street Sense, had a trio of half-mile works at the Fair Grounds heading into Friday’s exercise. “I sharpened him up a little bit,” Cox said. “We want to make sure we go to Florida with a fit, happy horse. We took a big step forward today with trying to get him down there in good order.”

Cox has been working First Mission on Fridays but that could change to Saturday if the weather permits.

“We’re getting ready to get pounded with rain here, so that had a lot to do why it’s been on Fridays,” he said. “I may move him to Saturday but I also have to look to see what the shipping arrangements are, too. So not sure if I’ll stay on Fridays or go to Saturday.”

Cox has another Pegasus invitee in Pennsylvania Derby (G1) winner Saudi Crown. That colt, whose FMQ Stables is from Saudi Arabia, is being pointed for the Saudi Cup.

Dynamic One, currently on the reserve list for the $3 million World Cup, breezed a half mile at Palm Beach Downs in :49.29.