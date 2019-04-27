GP Turf Sprint Marks Return of G3 Winner That’s Right 2/8/2024

Carotari ‘Sitting on a Good One’ for GP Turf Sprint

Interstatedaydream, Maryquitecontrary Top Royal Delta (G3) Noms

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – James Shannon Jr.’s Grade 3 winner That’s Right, unraced in nearly seven months, is set to launch his comeback in the $125,000 Gulfstream Park Turf Sprint, a five-furlong dash for 4-year-olds and up that headlines Saturday’s 12-race card.

That’s Right will be making his 5-year-old debut, racing first time as a gelding and since being moved to trainer Jena Antonucci after winning four of 15 starts and $328,200 in purse earnings for previous trainer Michael Moore.

“The owner has given us an opportunity with him, which we are very grateful for,” Antonucci said. “We’re hoping to reharness some of that old speed that he had. He seems to be coming together that way, so we’re excited to get him back to the races.”

By two-time Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G1) winner and multi-millionaire Goldencents, That’s Right has breezed seven times since mid-December for Antonucci at Gulfstream including a five-furlong move in 1:01.02 Jan. 19 from the gate. Most recently he had a three-furlong blowout in 35.91 seconds Feb. 4.

“He’s just one of those cool, straightforward kind of horses that really hasn’t taken a step wrong for us. He’s lovely to be around and lovely to train,” Antonucci said. “He almost left [exercise rider] Robert [Mallari] in the gate in his breeze from the gate, so you love to see that kind of speed sitting there. He just seems to have gotten himself back together with the time that the Shannons gave him. My job is to keep him happy and keep him well.”

That’s Right raced throughout the Mid-Atlantic since his August 2021 debut at Parx. He made six starts on dirt before being moved to the turf where he reeled off three consecutive wins including the 5 ½-furlong My Frenchman in July 2022 at Monmouth Park. Two races later, he was a front-running 1 ½-length winner of the five-furlong Turf Monster (G3).

Following that race, That’s Right was no better than fifth in four tries and went to the sidelines after finishing ninth in the 5 ½-furlong Wolf Hill last July 22 at Monmouth. Jorge Ruiz will ride from Post 3 in a field of seven.

All four of That’s Right’s wins have come in gate-to-wire fashion, and Antonucci expects no change in his running style against a group that includes 2022 Columbia winner Heaven Street; Panther Island, winner of the five-furlong Janus on the Gulfstream turf Dec. 31; 2023 Select winner Eamonn; and Carotari, who has earned half of his six stakes wins on the grass at Gulfstream.

“I would be shocked if he wasn’t sitting on the front end where he likes to be, but we’ll let the pilot do all those things,” Antonucci said. “He’s breezed very honestly. His breezes have been very straightforward on form and seeing those kinds of breezes for him coming together into this race was worth taking a swing. Hopefully they won’t be able to run him down.”

Carotari ‘Sitting on a Good One’ for GP Turf Sprint

William Branch’s Carotari seeks to continue his career success over the Gulfstream Park turf course in Saturday’s $125,000 Gulfstream Park Turf Sprint, a five-furlong dash for older horses.

The 8-year-old gelding has been first or second in seven of nine starts on the Gulfstream turf during a long career that includes 17 finishes in the Top 2 from 30 starts at the five-furlong distance on turf.

Carotari captured back-to-back runnings of the Silks Run in 2020-2021 and also won the 2021 Janus at Gulfstream. Among his top stakes victories elsewhere are the 2022 Jim McKay Turf Sprint at Pimlico and the Laurel [Park] Dash.

The son of Artie Schiller most recently finished second in a Jan. 5 optional claiming allowance while coming off a five-month layoff.

“He’s doing great. We’re excited for his 8-year-old year. He was probably a little light on training when we gave him that prep race down there,” said Lynch from his training base at Palm Meadows, Gulfstream Park’s training facility in Palm Beach County. “The other day, I thought he ran fantastic. I think he’s really come on for the race. He’s really acting like he’s sitting on a good one.”

Lynch has been enjoying a very productive Championship Meet, during which he has achieved a 30-percent strike rate by saddling 15 winners from 50 starters.

“It’s been a great start to the year. It’s been a great Gulfstream meet so far. We seemed to have the right horses ready, and the condition book set up,” Lynch said. “We’ve had some racing luck, and the horses have been performing well. It’s nice to see all that stuff coming together and everyone getting rewarded for all their hard work.”

Interstatedaydream, Maryquitecontrary Top Royal Delta (G3) Noms

Graded-stakes winners Interstatedaydream, Maryquitecontrary, Honor D Lady and Nostalgic and Chilean Group 2 winner Yuki top 21 nominations to the $150,000 Royal Delta (G3) Saturday, Feb. 17 at Gulfstream Park.

Interstatedaydream was third or better in 13 of 14 starts with seven wins and $806,369 in purse earnings for Flurry Racing Stable before being purchased by Mike Repole for $1.4 million at Keeneland’s November 2023 mixed sale.

Now with Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher, the 5-year-old mare won the Black-Eyed Susan (G2) and Indiana Oaks (G3) in successive starts at 3 and ended her 4-year-old season with wins in the Twixt at Laurel Park and Turnback the Alarm at Aqueduct.

Rodney Lundock’s Maryquitecontrary owns seven career wins, all at Gulfstream, including the 2023 Inside Information (G2), 2022-23 Rampart and 2022 Sheer Drama. She was most recently third in defense of her Inside Information title Jan. 27.

Godolphin homebred Nostalgic won Aqueduct’s 2022 Gazelle (G3) and was subsequently third in the Coaching Club American Oaks (G1) and second in the Turnback the Alarm (G3) and 2023 Chilukki (G3).

Final Furlong Farm and Madaket Stables’ Honor D Lady broke her maiden in 2022 and won the 2023 Honey Ryder at Gulfstream, the latter over the all-weather Tapeta course. Last year she captured the Remington Park Oaks (G3) and ran second in the Selene (G3) and third in the Comely (G3).

Haras Lizzie, Inc. homebred Yuki won the 2023 Haras de Chile Marcel Zarour Atanacio (G2) and was second by a nose in the 2022 Alberto Solari Magnasco (G1) in her native Chile, finishing third in a 6 ½-furlong optional claiming allowance last July at Gulfstream in her U.S. debut. She has won two of five domestic starts including the Dark Mirage in September at Los Alamitos.

Also prominent among nominees are stakes winners Beth’s Dream, Infinite Diamond, Opus Forty Two, Soul of an Angel and Unifying; and graded-stakes placed Goddess of Fire, Imonra and Tizzy in the Sky.