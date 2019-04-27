Graded Winner Octane Entered to Defend Title in Gil Campbell 10/13/2024

Part of 12-Race Florida Sire Stakes Program Saturday

La Gioconda Makes Owner/Trainer/Breeder Delgado Proud

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL - The 43rd edition of the Florida Sire Stakes continues Saturday at Gulfstream Park with Rated by Merrit trying to run his unbeaten streak to three in the $200,000 Affirmed and R Morning Brew also trying to remain undefeated in three starts in the $200,000 Susan’s Girl.

The seven-furlong events for juveniles highlights a 12-race program that also includes the $100,000 FTBOA Gil Campbell Memorial at a mile on the main track and three maiden special weight events at six furlongs and a mile for 2-year-old colts and geldings and a mile turf event for 2-year-old fillies.

The Gil Campbell Memorial (Race 3) drew a field of seven including Arindel’s homebred Octane. The 5-year-old son of Brethren traveled to Oaklawn earlier this year to win the Razorback (G2). The gelding will make his first start since finishing seventh July 6 in the Smile Sprint. He went off the favorite in the Smile after a victory May 25 in the Big Drama. Octane will make his first start for trainer Jorge Delgado and will be ridden by Edgar Zayas.

Octane’s competition will include Classic Car Wash. Trained by Mark Casse, Classic Car Wash finished second in 2023 in the Tampa Bay Derby (G3) behind recent Woodward (G2) winner Tapit Trice. The 4-year-old son of Noble Bird returned from a three-month layoff Aug. 24 to finish sixth in the Benny the Bull at seven furlongs on a muddy track.

Maiden special weight events begin with Race 2, a six-furlong event on the main track with a field of nine including St George Stable LLC’s Rolando, a son of Vekoma who comes into the race with five ‘bullet’ works for trainer Fausto Gutierrez. Cool Intentions, a son of Authentic who sold for $285,000, draws the rail in his debut for Amo Racing USA LLC.

Race 7 features 2-year-olds going a mile on the main track. Rafid, who finished second at a mile last out, goes out for Antonio Sano while Forever Now, a son of Global Campaign, has a second and third in two starts sprinting.

Fillies go a mile on the turf in Race 9. Mark Casse entered Brutally Honest, a $230,000 daughter of Quality Road who will make her debut. Just Got Lucy, a $130,000 daughter of Bernardini, finished fifth on Tapeta in her debut Sept. 21 for trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. Gustavo Delgado saddles Jalila, a $275,000 daughter of Justify making her debut from post 12.

Racing returns to Gulfstream Friday with a 12:50 p.m. first race post and an estimated jackpot pool in the 20-cent Rainbow 6 of $75,000.

La Gioconda made owner/trainer/breeder Gustavo Delgado proud Sunday at Gulfstream Park, graduating by seven lengths at first asking in Race 8, 6 ½-furlong maiden special weight event for Florida-bred 2-year-old fillies.

Delgado saddled his homebred filly’s sire, Caracaro, for runner-up finishes in the 2020 Peter Pan (G3) and Travers (G1) following a maiden win at Gulfstream. He also campaigned La Gioconda’s dam, French Politics, a six-time winner.

“I’m very, very excited my mare and my sire, too, Caracaro, gave me a nice horse,” Delgado said.

La Gioconda, the even-money favorite in a field of eight, broke a step slow from her rail post position before rushing up to assume a lead on the backstretch that she would only extend through the stretch. She ran 6 ½ furlongs in 1:18.58 over a sealed sloppy track.