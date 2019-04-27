Groom Elite 101 Program Begins at Gulfstream Park 1/7/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – C. Reid McLellan’s Groom Elite 101 program, a comprehensive five-week course for backstretch workers and individuals interested in working with horses, begins Monday, Jan. 8 at Gulfstream Park.

The course is designed to help grooms improve their horsemanship skills and hotwalkers in becoming grooms. Classes include Horse Behavior, Health, Digestive System and Feeding, Conformation, Bandaging and Tacking.

The Groom Elite 101 program, held Monday and Tuesday from noon to 3 p.m., is sponsored by the Florida Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association (FTHA) and 1/ST Racing. There is no cost to students, and they receive lunch on class days. Students receive a jacket upon competition of the program.

“We are excited to bring the Groom Elite Program back to Gulfstream Park for a second year. The graduates of last years class are flourishing in their present positions,” said FTHA executive director Herb Oster.

For more information contact Kim Martinez at kmartinez@floridahorseman.org