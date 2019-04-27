Group 1 Winner Warm Heart Continues Preparation for Pegasus World Cup Turf (G1) 1/17/2024

O’Brien Trainee to Arrive in U.S. Next Week

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Multiple Group 1 winner Warm Heart, second in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G1), is scheduled to leave Ireland Sunday for Gulfstream Park for what could be the final start of her career in the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (G1) Jan. 27.

Trained by Aidan O’Brien and owned by Michael Tabor, Mrs. John Magnier, Derrick Smith, and Westerberg Limited, Warm Heart has won five of 10 starts and $1.663 million. The 4-year-old daughter of Galileo won the Yorkshire Oaks (G1) at York and Prix Vermeille (G1) at Longchamp before finishing second by a neck in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf at Santa Anita. She ended her 2023 season with a third-place finish in the Longines Hong Kong Vase (G1).

“She’s been training well and she’s in good form,” said Chris Armstrong, racing secretary to O’Brien. “She will leave Sunday afternoon, go through quarantine, and be at Gulfstream Wednesday morning.

“We’re excited about running in the Pegasus,” he added. “We had Magic Wand a couple years ago there. It’s a race we’ve always watched. It comes at a time that’s our off season, so it’s about finding the right horse at the right time.”

When asked about future plans for Warm Heart, he said; “We’re looking forward to the race. We’ll see what happens. There’s a chance this will be her last race before she’s retired.”

Warm Heart will likely be one of the favorites in the Pegasus Turf, contested at 1 1/8-miles on turf. Joining Warm Heart will be defending winner Atone, American Turf (G2) winner Webslinger, undefeated Hill Prince (G2) winner Integration, and United Nations (G1) winner Adhamo.