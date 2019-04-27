Gulfstream Cancels Friday Program Due to More Rainfall 6/13/2024

Silks Simulcast Room to Open Friday at 11 A.M.

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – With rainfall forecast to continue throughout South Florida through Thursday evening, Gulfstream Park has cancelled Friday’s nine-race program.

Heavy rain has caused damage and flooding in parts of Broward, Palm Beach, and Miami-Dade County since Wednesday afternoon.

Silks will open Friday at 11 a.m. for simulcast wagering on races throughout North America and South America.

Gulfstream’s 11-race program Saturday includes the $95,000 Powder Break for fillies and mares and the $75,000 Wildcat Red for 3-year-olds and up.

The racing office will bring back races that were scheduled for Thursday and Friday as extras next week.