Gulfstream Cancels Saturday Program 6/14/2024

Silks Opens at 11 A.M., Stakes Moved to Next Weekend

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Out of an abundance of caution, Gulfstream Park has cancelled Saturday’s program after several days of heavy rain in the South Florida area.

Training will resume Saturday morning at Gulfstream. The $95,000 Powder Break and $75,000 Wildcat Red, scheduled for Saturday, will be brought back next weekend.

Gulfstream’s mandatory payout of the Rainbow 6, also scheduled for Saturday, will also be rescheduled to a later date.

The Silks Simulcast Room and Gulfstream Casino were open Friday and will remain open throughout the weekend.