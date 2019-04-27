Gulfstream Cancels Thursday Program Due to Heavy Rains 6/12/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Gulfstream Park has cancelled Thursday’s eight-race program due to heavy rains that have caused significant flash flooding throughout South Florida.

Heavy rainfall was expected into Wednesday evening. Parts of South Florida had recorded more than six inches of rain through 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Racing is currently scheduled to resume Friday afternoon with a nine-race program with a first race post of 12:55 p.m.