Gulfstream Introducing Tropical Turf Pick Three During Championship Meet 11/19/2023

*Last Three Turf Races Saturday & Sunday, Low 15-Percent Takeout *

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Gulfstream Park will add the Tropical Turf Pick Three to the wagering menu when its highly anticipated Championship Meet begins Friday, Dec. 1.

The $3 minimum wager will be available on the last three turf races every Saturday and Sunday on Gulfstream’s new turf course during the Championship Meet and will have a low 15-percent takeout. If races are taken off the turf, they will be run on Gulfstream’s Tapeta track.

The first Tropical Turf Pick Three, scheduled Dec. 2, will be a trio of allowance optional claiming events run consecutively in Races 6-8. Race 6 for 3-year-olds and up is scheduled to be contested at five furlongs, Race 7 for fillies and mares at 1 1/16-miles, and Race 8 for 3-year-olds and up at a mile.

Gulfstream’s first Saturday of the Championship Meet will also include the $600,000 finals of the FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v7MmXF9pY4Q

Gulfstream’s Championship Meet will be highlighted by Pegasus Word Cup Day Jan. 27 – featuring seven graded stakes totaling $5.2 million including the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) – and the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1) presented by Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms at Xalapa March 30.

For more information go to GulfstreamPark.com and PegasusWorldCup.com