GULFSTREAM PARK CHAMPIONSHIP MEET 11/28/2023

Key Dates, Stakes, Taste at the Track, Gift Days, Breakfast & More

Opening Day December 1, 2023

Friday, Dec.1

Opening Day of the Championship Meet

Fans will get a complimentary 2024 wall calendar beginning at noon.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Breakfast at Gulfstream

Families and fans can watch the early morning workouts and get breakfast in the breezeway. Come out between 7:30-9:30 a.m. Samantha Perry hosts.

FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes

The first Saturday brings together some of the top Florida-bred 2-year-olds in the $300,000 In Reality and $300,000 My Dear Girl.

Rainbow 6

Mandatory Payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 estimated to be $1 million

Saturday, Dec. 9

$100,000 Pulpit and $100,000 Wait a While

The first stakes races to take place on Gulfstream’s new turf course. Both races feature 2-year-olds.

Sunday, Dec. 17

Taste at the Track – Holiday Edition

Saturday, Dec. 23

$125,000 Mr. Prospector (G3) and $125,000 Sugar Swirl (G3)

The first of 32 graded stakes during the Championship Meet are contested on the main track along with a pair of 3-year-old turf stakes – the $125,000 Tropical Park Derby and $125,000 Tropical Park Oaks.

Saturday, Dec. 30

Preps for Pegasus World Cup Day

In what has become a key afternoon for horses prepping for the $3 million Pegasus World Cup (G1) and $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf (G1), three graded stakes will be contested including the $150,000 Harlan’s Holiday (G3) on the main track, $200,000 Fort Lauderdale (G2) on the turf, and $125,000 Suwannee River (G3) on the turf. The $125,000 Rampart is also scheduled.

Monday, Jan. 1

First 3-year-old stakes of the year

The $150,000 Mucho Macho Man is the first of several key prep races for the Florida Derby (G1) and spring classics.

Saturday, Jan. 6

Breakfast at Gulfstream

Families and fans can watch the early morning workouts and get breakfast in the breezeway. Come out between 7:30-9:30 a.m. Samantha Perry hosts.

Friday, Jan. 26

Gift Day

Backpack

Saturday, Jan. 27

Pegasus World Cup Day

One of racing’s biggest days of the year. The top horses and riders compete in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1), Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (G1), and $500,000 Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Invitational (G3). There are four other graded stakes as well. Total purses are $5.2 million. There’s lot of entertainment highlighted by Calvin Harris. For tickets and information, click here.

Friday, Feb. 2

Gift Day

T-Shirt

Saturday, Feb. 3

The Road to the Florida Derby

It begins today as 3-year-olds go to post in the $250,000 Holy Bull (G3) and four other graded stakes including the $150,000 Kitten’s Joy (G3) and $150,000 Sweetest Chant (G3).

Breakfast at Gulfstream

Families and fans can watch the early morning workouts and get breakfast in the breezeway. Come out between 7:30-9:30 a.m. Samantha Perry hosts.

Taste at the Track

It’s Bourbon and BBQ in the Flamingo Room.

Saturday, Feb. 10

Sprint on the Turf

The $125,000 Gulfstream Park Turf Sprint (G3) features some of the fastest older horses on the turf.

Bobblehead Giveaway

Get a Jose Ortiz bobblehead for a $20 donation to the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund. Breezeway.

Friday, March 1

Gift Day

Cooler Bag

Saturday, March 2

Road to the Florida Derby Continues

The last major prep for the Florida Derby is today’s $400,000 Fountain of Youth (G2). There are eight other stakes, seven graded, including the $200,000 Davona Dale (G2) for fillies looking ahead to the Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2) and Kentucky Oaks (G1), and the $200,000 Gulfstream Park Mile (G2).

Breakfast at Gulfstream

Families and fans can watch the early morning workouts and get breakfast in the breezeway. Come out between 7:30-9:30 a.m. Samantha Perry hosts.

Taste at the Track

It’s Tacos and Tequila in the Flamingo Room.

Saturday, March 9

Two Sprints, One Graded, One Turf

The $125,000 Hurricane Bertie (G3) for fillies and mares and the $100,000 Silks Run for 4-year-olds and up are the highlights.

Friday, March 29

Gift Day

Gulfstream Hat

Saturday, March 30

Derby Day

It’s the $1 million Florida Derby (G1) and nine other stakes races.

