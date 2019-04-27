Gulfstream Park With…Ryan Thompson 9/15/2024

Video

Track Photographer Scaling New Heights

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Some people spend their time away from work relaxing on the beach. Photographer Ryan Thompson climbs things.

For instance, the 14,410 feet to the top of Mount Rainier.

Or the infield tote board at Gulfstream Park.

VIDEO: Click here to view

Thompson, a native of Chicago who’s been working for Coglianese Photos at Gulfstream for five years, started mountain climbing with his girlfriend Nicole as a way to stay in shape and to “push me forward to be a better person.” A former track photographer at Arlington Park and Hawthorne and graduate of Columbia College Chicago, Thompson has also scaled Colorado’s Mount Elbert Longs Peak, also more than 14,000 feet.

“You realize you have a limited amount of time on this earth, so you need to spend it doing things I enjoy, not take days for granted,” Thompson said. “You never know how long you’re going to be here, so you need to make the most of them. Working [at Gulfstream] has taught me that.”