Gulfstream Park With…Sabine Langvad 8/12/2024

Joseph Assistant and Daughter Make a Great Team

Video: Click here to view

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Whether it’s in the walking ring or in the winner’s circle, a familiar sight this summer at Gulfstream Park has been Sabine Langvad holding her daughter Savannah.

Langvad, a native of Norway, arrived in the U.S. in 2017 as an exercise rider for trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. She became an assistant in 2019 when Math Wizard provided Joseph with his first Grade 1 win in the Pennsylvania Derby. After working for Chad Brown, Langvad returned to Joseph’s barn in 2022 after Savannah was born.

In her own words, Langvad talks about the schedule challenges of raising 2-year-old Savannah, and how thankful she is to Joseph and those at the track.

“They’re so open and welcome to [Savannah], and they smile, and they make her laugh and make her feel loved,” Langvad said.

Story: Samantha Perry

Videographer: Santiago Parra

Photo: Coglianese – Ryan Thompson