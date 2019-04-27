Gulfstream Releases First Condition Book for Championship Meet 11/12/2023

Three Races Scheduled on New Turf Course Opening Day Dec. 1

$600,000 FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes Dec. 2

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Gulfstream Park has released the first condition book for its 2023-2024 Championship Meet, which begins Friday, Dec. 1.

Opening weekend of the Championship Meet will mark the opening of Gulfstream’s new turf course. Three races are scheduled on the course opening day and three on the first Saturday of the meet, including the $100,000 Sabal Palm for 3-year-olds and up at a mile.

The Saturday program will also include the finals of the FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes in the $300,000 In Reality for 2-year-olds and the $300,000 My Dear Girl for 2-year-old fillies.

The condition book can be found here: Click here to view

Fans attending opening day will also get a complimentary 2024 wall calendar (no purchase necessary).

Gulfstream’s Championship Meet will once again be highlighted by Pegasus World Cup Day, featuring the $3 million World Cup (G1) and $1 million World Cup Turf (G1) on Jan. 27; the $250,000 Holy Bull (G3) Feb. 3; the $400,000 Fountain of Youth (G2) March 2, and the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1) March 30.