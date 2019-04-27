Gulfstream to Offer Mandatory Payout of Rainbow 6 Sunday 7/17/2024

Estimated Jackpot Pool $150,000 Friday

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Gulfstream Park will offer a mandatory payout of its popular 20-cent Rainbow 6 Sunday, July 21.

The estimated carryover of the Rainbow 6 will be $150,000 when racing resumes Friday with a nine-race program and a first race post of 12:55 p.m.

If the Rainbow 6 is not hit Friday or Saturday with one winning ticket, the Rainbow 6 estimated jackpot is expected to be approximately $2 million Sunday.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 includes a maiden special weight event on the main track for 2-year-olds going five furlongs, two five-furlong races on Tapeta for claimers, and two turf races. One of those turf races, a maiden claiming event for fillies and mares at a mile, concludes the Rainbow 6 with a field of 12.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 will begin with Race 4, a maiden claiming event on the main track at a mile for 3-year-olds and up. The sequence includes two turf races, a maiden special weight event at five furlongs for 3-year-olds and up, and a $75,000 allowance optional claimer at 1 1/16 miles for 3-year-olds.

On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.