Gulfstream’s Late Pick 5 Offers $48,215 Carryover Friday 11/2/2023

20-Cent Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $75,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – In addition to featuring a pair of stakes, Friday’s program at Gulfstream Park will offer bettors a couple of lucrative multi-race wager opportunities.

There will be a $48,215.84 carryover heading into Friday’s 50-cent Late Pick 5, which spans Races 5-9, while the 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $75,000 for the sequence that will span Races 4-9.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will kick off in Race 4 following the $65,000 Our Dear Peggy, a mile-and-70-yard stakes for 2-year-old fillies on Tapeta in Race 3.

Todd Pletcher-trained Haul is rated as the 2-1 morning-line favorite in a well-balanced field of eight entered for the 5 ½-furlong optional claiming allowance on Tapeta for 2-year-olds. The son of Army Mule, who has yet to try Tapeta, won at first asking July 9 at Belmont Park before finishing third in his next two starts at Saratoga and Keeneland. Jose Garoffalo-trained Okiro enters Race 4 off a second-place finish in the Hollywood Beach Sept. 30 on Tapeta.

A field of nine Florida-bred juvenile fillies has been assembled for Race 5, the kickoff of the Late Pick 5 sequence. Leading trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. is represented by two entrants in the nine-horse field of Florida-bred 2-year-olds in the six-furlong maiden special weight race – Holiday Pat, the 5-2 morning-line favorite who finished third in his debut, and One Sharp Cookie, a debuting son of Sharp Azteca. Pletcher-trained I’lltaketheblame is scheduled to make his debut. Pure Class is rated second at 3-1 following back-to-back second place finishes in his first two career starts.

Joseph-trained Divine Connection, the 5-2 morning-line for Race 6, is slated to make her second start off the claim after finishing second to a next-out-winner. Last-out winner Kaiko is set to make her first start off the claim for Jose D’Angelo in the six-furlong optional claiming allowance for older fillies and mares.

A 1 1/16-mile maiden special weight for 3-year-olds on Tapeta follows in Race 7. Eddie Plesa Jr.-trained Mwari, a son of Arrogate, will be equipped with blinkers after finishing second in his debut. Victor Barboza Jr.-trained Cacciatore is rated as the 5-2 morning-line favorite after finished second or third in his first four starts, all on Tapeta.

Plesa-trained Time Passage is rated as the 8-5 morning-line favorite in her pursuit of her third straight stakes victory in the Race 8 feature, the $65,000 Cellars Shiraz, a 1 1/16-mile stakes for 3-year-old fillies on Tapeta. Juan Alvarado-trained Coco, who won the Wasted Tears two starts back, will seek to rebound from an even fourth-place finish behind Time Passage in the Miss Gracie.

The final leg of the Late Pick 5 and Rainbow 6 could well be designated as a ‘spread’ race by many bettors. Although Megan Makin Money is rated as a strong 8-5 morning-line favorite for Race 9, a $12,500 maiden claiming race for older fillies and mares, handicappers will note that she is an 11-race maiden. Yet, the daughter of Kantharos will make her first start off the claim for Barboza while dropping from a second-place finish against $25,000 company.

There will also be a Super Hi-5 carryover of $15,918.63 heading into Friday’s Race 1.