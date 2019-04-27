Gulfstream’s Mandatory 20-Cent Rainbow 6 Payout Set for Saturday 10/25/2024

Jackpot Pool Could Grow to Estimated $1.5 Million

Rainbow 6 Sequence Anchored by $95,000 Our Dear Peggy

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool will be held Saturday at Gulfstream Park, where wagering on the popular multi-race wager could grow the jackpot pool to an estimated $1.5 million.

The Rainbow 6 has gone unsolved for eight racing days following an Oct. 6 jackpot hit. There will be a $87,949 carryover heading into Saturday Rainbow 6 wagering.

On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The $95,000 My Dear Peggy, a mile turf stakes with a full field of 2-year-old fillies, will anchor the Rainbow 6 sequence that will span Races 6-11. Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. has doubled up for the Race 11 feature with Bellavinino, who finished second last time out in the $1 million Juvenile Fillies at Kentucky Downs, and Ramsey Pond, who is coming off a most impressive maiden winner at Kentucky Downs.

The Rainbow 6 will be kicked off by a $12,500 claiming race that attracted a field of 10 maiden fillies and mares in Race 6. The seven-furlong sprint offers a potential ‘single’ in Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Timely Reward, who will be ridden for the first time by Edgard Zayas while dropping down. There are several upset possibilities among the 7-5 morning-line favorite’s nine rivals, including Iron Shield, who has finished second three times in eight starts and who will make her first start for returning trainer Rasharn Creque.

Joseph and Zayas will also be represented by a 7-5 morning-line favorite in Race 7, a 6 ½-furlong optional claiming allowance for fillies and mares. Here’s the Kicker, a daughter of Liam’s Map, is coming off a rousing 10 ½-length maiden-breaking score. Joseph-trained Beach Party Bingo, a winner on Tapeta and turf, rallied to finish second and third in her two recent dirt starts, making her a late threat should the pace become hotly contested. Sam Wilensky-trained Ruthless Rua looms as a serious threat coming off an allowance win at Del Mar Aug. 23.

A maiden special weight event for Florida-bred 2-year-old maiden fillies in Race 8 figures to be a popular ‘spread’ leg in the Rainbow 6. A field of 10 includes five well-connected first-time starters, as well as several fillies that have flashed promise in recent starts.

A well-matched field of 11 $16,000 claimers, 3-year-olds and up, also poses a serious challenge for Rainbow 6 bettors in Race 9. Repole Stable’s Disattached is a lukewarm 7-2 morning-line favorite who has been a steady performer since joining the barn of trainer David Fawkes.

Ronald Coy-trained Megan Makin Money is a considerably stronger morning-line favorite at 8-5 in Race 10, a 5 ½-furlong race on Tapeta for $10,000 claiming fillies and mares. The daughter of Kantharos has finished in the money in five of six optional claiming allowance and allowance races since being claimed out of an impressive victory at the $10,000 claiming level. Amor Y Control, a winner at this level last time out, will make her first start for trainer Elizabeth Dobles. Gary Jackson-trained Shez Speightful steps up a notch after winning by five lengths going away last time.

Mark Casse-trained It’s Witchcraft, a $1.1 million Keeneland Sept. sale purchase, will surely attract the attention of many bettors in the My Dear Peggy in Race 11. The daughter of Tapit is scheduled to make her two-turn debut after winning one of three career starts while sprinting. Carlos David-trained Miss Mary Nell, who broke her maiden impressively in her first and only start on turf in five starts; Rohan Crichton-trained Special Aviator, a dominating front-running debut winner around two turns on Tapeta last time out; and Ron Spatz-trained Hello Hello Hello, who has won going away in her most recent start while racing on Tapeta; figure to offer some competition to the Joseph-trained duo.