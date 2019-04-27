Gulfstream’s Pegasus Preview Day Saturday Features Mandatory Payout of Rainbow 6 12/29/2023

Four Stakes in Sequence Anchored by $200,000 Fort Lauderdale (G2)

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Gulfstream Park’s 11-race program Saturday not only offers four stakes races, including preps for the Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) and Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (G1), but a mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6.

The sequence, which begins in Race 6, will have all four stakes with the two final sequences being the $150,000 Harlan’s Holiday (G3) at 1 1/16-mile on the main track and $200,000 Fort Lauderdale (G2) at 1 1/8-mile on the turf.

Gulfstream hosts and analysts Brian Nadeau and Samantha Perry give some ideas on horses to consider on your Rainbow 6 ticket.

Samanth Perry Rainbow 6: Click here to view

Brian Nadeau Rainbow 6: Click here to view

The Rainbow 6 sequence begins at approximately 2:34 p.m.

Race 6 (Leg 1)

3-year-olds and up, mile & 70 yards Tapeta, claiming $10,000

There’s 15 entered (three on the AE) and Irad Ortiz Jr. is named aboard Unified Weekend, who drops from a $20,000 claimer off a second place finish last time out in October. Two horses go out for new barns after claims. Gooch Go Bragh was claimed by Jorge Delgado (23-percent off claim) and Chapalu by Steve Budhoo (18 percent off claim). Chapalu has four wins from six starts on the Tapeta and is three for six at the distance. Most Wanted Man is on the AE, but if he gets in he’s the only horse coming into the race off a victory. Trainer Mike Maker is 20-percent after winning last start. Most Wanted Man’s only Tapeta start was a victory. Artemus Bridge drops from a third-place finish at Tampa in a $16,000 claimer. He’s 1-2-1 in five starts on Tapeta for Steve Klesaris. Paco Lopez rides.

Race 7 (Leg 2)

3-year-olds and up, 5 furlongs turf, $71,000 allowance optional claimer

The field of eight may have to run down the quick Cruzin Man, who won a $50,000 claimer at Del Mar and finished third in an allowance optional claimer there before returning to South Florida and getting caught late in his return Dec. 2. Irad Ortiz Jr. rides for Rohan Crichton, a combination that clicks at 45 percent. The son of Chitu is 1-1-3 in five turf sprints. Richy gets Luis Saez and starts for the first time since finishing third in a turf sprint at Saratoga. He enters with a pair of ‘bullet’ works at Nelson Jones Farm and Training Center. Al Atlasi tries the turf for the first time. He broke his maiden on Tapeta in September. Trained by Ralph Nicks, the son of Mshawish is out of Al Khazaaliya, who won around two turns on the turf at Gulfstream. Michael Trombetta saddles Whenigettoheaven, stakes-placed against restricted company in Maryland. Lopez rides.

Race 8 (Leg 3)

Fillies and mares, 1 mile turf, $125,000 Suwannee River (G3)

Very competitive field but Saffron Moon is expected to attract attention coming off a victory in the Cardinal (G3) at Churchill Downs Nov. 23. Chad Brown trains the 4-year-old filly who is three for five on the turf and Tyler Gaffalione rides and draws the rail. Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. sends out Accomplished Girl, winner of the Presque Isle Masters (G2) on Tapeta but who hasn’t run longer than 6 ½ furlongs, and Sister Lou Ann, a winner over this course last year and at Kentucky Downs in the One Dreamer in September. Willakia, trained by Graham Motion, was second to Saffron Moon under allowance conditions at Keeneland in October. Tequilera, trained by Michael Matz, is 3-5-3 in 14 turf starts and has won her last two at Kentucky Downs and Laurel Park.

Race 9 (Leg 4)

3-year-olds and up, mile & 70 yards Tapeta, $100,000 St. Augustine A dozen are entered and Fly the W, a winner of 11 of 22 Tapeta races, draws the rail for trainer Bobby Dibona and jockey Luis Saez, who are 29-percent together. Both Mike Maker and Mark Casse have entered a pair. Casse sends out Conglomerate, looking for his third consecutive victory on synthetic, and Volcanic, who is four of six on Gulfstream’s Tapeta. Maker sends out Beuys, who has two seconds and a victory in his last three starts, all on turf, in New York and Kentucky, and Tiberius Mercurius, who raced last time out on the slop at Fair Grounds off a 3 ½ month layoff. Has won three of six on Tapeta. Skyro, trained by Brian Lynch, has won on turf, twice on synthetic, and a couple times on dirt. Won the Sabal Palm over Gulfstream’s Tapeta last out.

Race 10 (Leg 5)

3-year-olds and up, 1 1/16-mile, $150,000 Harlan’s Holiday (G3)

The prep for the Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) has 11 going to post and O’Connor is the 5-2 favorite off his victory last time out in the Fayette (G2) at Keeneland. Saffie Joseph Jr., trains and Tyler Gaffalione rides. Dubyuhnell ran up the track in the Florida Derby (G1) and was off until October when he won at Keeneland. Danny Gargan trains and the 3-year-old breaks from the rail under Luis Saez. Signator, trained by Shug McGaughey, enters on a two-race win streak. Graded placed Ny Traffic has won at the distance but enters off six consecutive sprints. Blue Devil was fourth in the Clark (G2) and third in the Lukas Classic (G3), while Octane enters off a victory in the restricted Campbell Memorial.

Race 11 (Leg 6)

3-year-olds and up, 1 1/8-mile, turf, $200,000 Fort Lauderdale (G2)

The prep for the Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (G1) brings together a field of 10 and Calumet Farm’s Running Bee is sure to draw attention off an impressive victory at Aqueduct in November off a near year layoff. Chad Brown trains and Irad Ortiz Jr. rides. Brown also trains Stone Age, runner-up in the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Turf (G1). Todd Pletcher saddles Jerry the Nipper, who is stakes placed against New York bred company, and Grand Sonata, fourth in the River City (G3) last time out. Mike Maker saddles two in Red Run, fourth in the Sycamore (G3) and Suburban (G2), and Grade 1 winner Henley’s Joy, who has earned $1.1 million but hasn’t won in 32 starts.