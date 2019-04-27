Gulfstream’s Rainbow 6 Estimated at $150,000 Sunday 11/9/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL - The 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $150,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park.

The sequence will begin with Race 6, a seven-furlong maiden special weight event for 2-year-old fillies with the first-time starter Classy Chatterbox the 2-1 morning-line favorite. The sequence will also include two turf races.

Gulfstream’s Tropical Turf 3, with a low 15-percent takeout, features turf events in Races 4, 8 and 11. The Tropical Turf Pick 3 begins with fillies and mares going a mile. A dozen 3-year-olds and up go 5 furlongs in Race 8, and both the Rainbow 6 and Tropical Turf Pick 3 conclude with Race 11 a full field of $35,000 maiden claimers on the lawn.

Gulfstream host and analyst Samantha Perry handicaps the Tropical Turf Pick 3.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Peter Vegso’s homebred Mr Skylight, who broke his maiden in March at Gulfstream, returned Saturday to win the $75,000 Awesome Banner by 1 ¼ lengths over Divieto.

A 3-year-old son of Practical Joke out of the stakes-winning mare Light Bringer, Mr Skylight, racing with blinkers off for trainer Riley Mott, covered the seven furlongs in 1:23.57 under jockey Paco Lopez.

Mr Skylight raced fourth down the backstretch while Divieto set fractions of :22.90 and :45.90. But approaching the stretch Lopez eased Mr Skylight off the rail into the two path and drove past the pacesetter. Icelander checked in third and Holiday Pay fourth.

After breaking his maiden at Gulfstream, Mr Skylight won an allowance optional claimer at Keeneland. He then finished third in the Chick Lang (G3) at Pimlico, 10th in the Tom Ridge at Presque Isle, fourth in an allowance optional claimer at Ellis Park, and seventh at Churchill Downs Sept. 18 in another allowance optional claimer.