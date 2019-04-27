Gulfstream’s Rainbow 6 Pool Estimated Thursday at $550,000 6/16/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $550,000 when racing resumes Thursday at Gulfstream Park.

The Rainbow 6 will begin with Race 4 Thursday, a $25,000 maiden claiming event at a mile and 70 yards on Tapeta for 3-year-olds and up. First Shot Fired, trained by Sandino Herandez, drops a bit in class and adds blinkers after finishing fifth last time out. The sequence concludes with Race 9, a $50,000 starter optional for 3-year-old fillies at 5 ½ furlongs on the Tapeta. Great Venezuela is expected to be a heavy favorite coming off an 11-length victory in April in her 3-year-old debut.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

First race post Thursday is 12:55 p.m.

117 Entries for Saturday’s Program with Two Stakes

The $95,000 Powder Break and $75,000 Wildcat Red, originally carded last weekend, will now be run this coming Saturday, June 22.

The two stakes will be part of a 13-race program that drew 117 entries.

The Powder Break, to be run at a mile and 70 yards on Tapeta, drew a field of 11 fillies and mares including Glen Hill Farm’s Wide West, third last time out in the Golden Beach at five furlongs on the turf. The 4-year-old daughter of Frankel has two wins on synthetic. Saffie Joseph Jr. will saddle Angel Nadeshiko, stakes-placed in her last two starts on Gulfstream’s turf, and Batucada, an eight-length winner last out against allowance optional claimer company.

The Wildcat Red, to be contested at a mile on the main track, drew eight 3-year-olds and up including 2023 Wood Memorial (G2) winner Lord Miles. The 4-year-old son of Curlin, trained by Joseph, has run once since finishing second in the Robert Hilton Memorial in August at Charles Town. In April Lord Miles finished seventh in an allowance optional claimer at Gulfstream going seven furlongs on the main track.