Haulin Ice Debuts for New Connections in $95,000 Game Face 5/30/2024

Star of Saturn Seeking Third Straight Win in 3YO Filly Sprint

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Arkansas-bred Haulin Ice, first or second in all five of her previous starts in the Midwest, will make her South Florida debut against six rivals including the comebacking Star of Saturn in Saturday’s $95,000 Game Face at Gulfstream Park.

The six-furlong Game Face for 3-year-old fillies, honoring the three-time Gulfstream graded-stakes heroine and winner of the 2009 Princess Rooney (G1) at Calder, headlines an 11-race program that begins at 12:55 p.m.

Haulin Ice had three wins and two seconds racing exclusively at Oaklawn Park this year before being purchased privately by C2 Racing, Paul Braverman, Miller Racing and Timothy Pinch following a three-quarter-length optional claiming allowance triumph going six furlongs May 3.

“They kind of bought her with the intention of running in this race, hopefully getting a stakes win under her belt and then go on to better things,” trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. said. “She came to us in good shape and she has obviously run well before. She’s pretty uncomplicated. She’s had one breeze for us, and it was a very nice breeze. We’re excited to see her run.”

Second by less than a length as the favorite in the six-furlong Rainbow Miss April 6, Haulin Ice worked a half-mile in 48.35 seconds May 24 at Palm Meadows, Gulfstream’s satellite training facility in Palm Beach County. While her first two wins came in front-running fashion, she came from off the pace in her most recent effort.

“She’s got speed and speed on the dirt is always good,” Joseph said. “The last time she was able to sit and rate, so she’s versatile. She doesn’t have to have the lead, but she has enough speed that if they’re going slow, she will lead.”

Edgard Zayas has the riding assignment from Post 6.

“She got a good post and hopefully she runs as good as she’s been running,” Joseph said. “If she does, she should have a very good chance of winning.”

Wendy Ouriel Racing’s Star of Saturn has made all four of her starts at Gulfstream for trainer Bobby Dibona, three of them wins. She will be racing for the first time since back-to-back allowance victories Jan. 25 and March 15.

“She’s been really good. I think we’ve managed her very smartly,” Dibona said. “She’s well-prepared, she looks great [and] we’re ready to go.”

Star of Saturn raced twice at 2, capturing her debut against fellow Florida-breds last August before suffering her only defeat in a 5 ½-furlong optional claiming allowance the following month when she was second to Joseph-trained R Harper Rose, who would go on two win two stakes including Gulfstream’s Feb. 3 Forward Gal (G3) and place in two others.

Dibona gave Star of Saturn the rest of the year off before bringing her back, and she has had five timed works since late April at Gulfstream for her return, the latest an easy half-mile move from the gate in 50.83 seconds May 18.

“She’s the kind of filly that does what she needs to do. Unless I give her a workmate, her works look just kind of average. But she’s different when she has company,” Dibona said. “We’re doing good. It’s going to be another test for her, but she’s a pretty nice filly.”

Hector Diaz Jr. replaces Paco Lopez, aboard last out, from outermost Post 7.

“When Paco won on her he thought she could be anything, and he doesn’t usually talk like that. He was very adamant that this is a really good horse,” Dibona said. “I’d like to think we’ve got a little bit of home court advantage. We’re excited. I think she’s pretty nice.”

Global Racing Stables’ Marshmallow Queen strung together three straight wins over the winter and spring at Gulfstream by 17 ½ combined lengths before running second as the favorite in a seven-furlong optional claiming allowance May 11. Gandolfi Stables and El Herraje’s Gallop d’Hermes, third in that race, also returns in the Game Face.

Ernest Frohboese’s Chi Chi will be making her eighth straight stakes start in the Game Face, having run fourth after bobbling at the start of the seven-furlong Beaumont (G2) April 7 at Keeneland in her latest effort. At Gulfstream she won the Juvenile Fillies Sprint last fall and was third in the Forward Gal at odds of 24-1.

Arindel’s Dot and JR Racing’s Miuccia, both Gulfstream maiden winners, complete the field.