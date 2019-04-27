Il Miracolo Breezes for Planned Start in G1 Pegasus World Cup 12/23/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Alexandres LLC’s Il Miracolo breezed an ‘easy’ five furlongs Saturday in preparation for a planned start in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) Jan. 27 at Gulfstream Park.

The son of 2018 Pegasus champion Gun Runner was timed in 1:00.70 for his third workout at Gulfstream since finishing third in the Nov. 24 Clark (G2) at Churchill Downs.

“It was an easy workout,” trainer Antonio Sano said. “He’ll go direct to the Pegasus – no race before it.”

Il Miracolo, who ran in the Holy Bull (G3), Fountain of Youth (G2) and Florida Derby (G1) last season without success, has blossomed during his 4-year-old season, in which he captured the Smarty Jones (G3) at Parx and has been stakes-placed in the Pennsylvania Derby (G1) at Parx and the Fayette (G2) at Keeneland, as well as the Clark.

“He just a baby. Every race he gets better and better,” Sano said.

Sano saddled $5.6 million earner Gunnevera for a third-place finish behind Gun Runner in the 2018 Pegasus.

Rodney Lundock’s Maryquitecontrary’s name was also prominent on the Gulfstream Park worktab Saturday, when she breezed a half-mile in 48.18 for a title defense in next Saturday’s Rampart at Gulfstream.

Saturday’s breeze was her sixth since finishing second in the Oct. 7 Princess Rooney (G3) at Gulfstream.

The daughter of First Dude followed up her Rampart win with a victory in the Inside Information (G2) at Gulfstream and a second-place finish in the Madison (G1) at Keeneland.

Maryquitecontrary will make her first start for trainer Eddie Plesa Jr. next Saturday.

At Palm Meadows Saturday morning, trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. sent Michael Iavarone and partners’ O’Connor, and Daniel Alonso’s Skippylongstocking to the track to breeze for the Pegasus World Cup.

O’Connor, who defeated Il Miracolo by a head in the Fayette, breezed a half-mile in 49.35 seconds, while Skippylongstocking, who finished third in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G2) last time out, produced a ‘bullet’ clocking of 59.55 for five furlongs.

A mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 Saturday resulted in multiple winning tickets returning $6,399.76.

There was $892,104 wagered into the Rainbow 6 after it was hit Friday for $324,724.16.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool. On mandatory day, the jackpot pool is paid out to the those holding tickets with the most winners.

Who’s Hot: Hall of Fame jockey Javier Castellano won both ends of the early daily double on his first two mounts of the Championship Meet, scoring aboard High Stakes ($7.20) in Race 1 and Hammerstein ($15.20) in Race 2.