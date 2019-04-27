Imonra Shines While Sprinting in Royal Palm Opening Day Win 4/4/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Vegso Racing Stable’s Imonra rallied from off the pace to catch 6-5 favorite Drifaros in Thursday’s featured optional claiming allowance at Gulfstream Park, opening the door to a future in sprinting with an easier-than-it-looked half-length victory on the opening day program of the Royal Palm Meet.

Imonra, the 9-5 second choice ridden by Paco Lopez, had performed well around two turns, including a second-place finish in the Iowa Oaks (G3) last year, but a subpar seventh-place finish in the 1 1/16-mile Royal Delta (G3) Feb. 17 prompted trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. to enter the 4-year-old daughter of Violence in Thursday’s six-furlong Race 6 feature for fillies and mares.

“We thought she wanted to go longer, but we decided to cut her back. Last time, we thought she was in a perfect spot and she just kind of stopped. We figured on her dam’s side – she won a sprint – so let’s give her a try and see if she’ll sprint and she did,” Joseph said. “Paco gave her a very good trip. He was very patient. She won a touch cozier than it looked.”

Drifaros, a multiple graded-stakes placed sprinter trained by Terri Pompay, went to the lead under Edgard Zayas and set fractions of 22.39 and 46.19 seconds for the first half-mile before coming under pressure turning into the homestretch from Love Appeals. Meanwhile, Imonra, who was rated off the pace before being sent around horses leaving the backstretch, loomed as a serious danger three-wide. Drifaros shook off the bid by Love Appeals before gallantly trying to fight off Imonra’s outside stretch drive but was no match for Joseph trainee, who was eased up approaching the wire.

Imonra ran six furlongs in 1:11.72. Drifaros finished second, three lengths clear of Love Appeals.

“We’ll keep her sprinting between six and seven [furlongs],” Joseph said. “I think there are opportunities for her to win stakes.”

The $220,000 Princess Rooney (G3), a ‘Win & You’re In’ qualifier for the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1) at Del Mar, is a likely down-the-road target, to be run at Gulfstream Sept. 21.

Joseph, fresh off winning his third Championship Meet title in a row, will seek to capture his 10th consecutive training title at Gulfstream during the Royal Palm Meet.

Notes: Friday’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool is expected to grow to an estimated $50,000 after going unsolved on the Royal Palm Meet’s opening day program Thursday. The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 3-8, kicked off with a well-stocked mile maiden special weight event for 3-year-olds on Tapeta. Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher is represented by a pair of first-time starters by Vino Rosso – Calumet Farm’s Vino Lux, and Repole Stable and Seventeen Twenty Racing’s Deleted Video. Iron Horse Racing Stable LLC’s Kid Cairo, a son of Cairo Prince trained by Hall of Famer Mark Casse, is scheduled to make his debut under Patrick Husbands, the Woodbine mainstay who will make his 2024 debut. Casse is also represented in the seven-horse field by Gary Barber’s Tour the City, a more experienced son of Tourist who is rated as the 7-5 morning-line favorite.

Trainer Carlos David and jockey Joe Bravo teamed for two wins on Thursday’s program, scoring with Etendre ($13.60) in Race 2 and Ice the Kicker ($6.60) in Race 7…Prior to winning aboard Imonra ($5.60) in Race 6, Paco Lopez rode Forwardly ($3.80) to victory in Race 3 … Also with two wins were jockey Miguel Vasquez with Norfie ($10.20) in Race 1 and Echo Lane ($4) in Race 5, and trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. with Divine ($5) in Race 4 and Imonra.