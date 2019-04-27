In Our Time Makes Triumphant Return in Cellars Shiraz 11/1/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Miller Racing LLC’s In Our Time made a triumphant return to Gulfstream Park Friday, scoring an upset victory in the $95,000 Cellars Shiraz, a 1 1/16-mile turf stakes for 3-year-old fillies.

The daughter of Not This Time, who won her debut and finished second in her second start at Gulfstream, was coming off three out-of-town starts, including an optional claiming allowance at Saratoga in August in her first start for trainer Saffie Joseph Jr.

In Our Time ($14.60) attained prime stalking position just to the outside of pacesetter Simply Striking, who showed the way past fractions of 23.44 and 47.70 seconds for the first half-mile, before moving to the lead and drawing clear to win by open lengths in 1:39.28.

“My filly was running at Saratoga, she was sprinting, so I know I wanted to break with some intention. I wanted to follow somebody and not do too much early,” Gonzalez said. “On the backside, she was running good, and she gave me her head. Past the three-eighths [pole] I knew I had a lot of horse to win the race. Whenever I asked my filly, she gave it to me. When she changed leads, she gave me the kick to finish and she finished hard, too.”

Vive Veuve, the 6-5 favorite in a field of 12 fillies and mares, closed late under Drayden Van Dyke to edge De Regreso and jockey Edgard Zayas for second. Majestic Venezuela, the second betting choice, hit the rail and unseated jockey Leonel Reyes approaching the backstretch. Both horse and rider escaped injury.

Gulfstream Park will hold a Breeders’ Cup Watch Party Saturday in conjunction with an 11-race program featuring a pair of turf stakes.

The $95,000 Armed Forces, a mile stakes for 2-year-olds on turf, is carded as Race 9. Patrick Biancone-trained I Know I Know, winner of his last two starts, is a narrow 4-1 morning-line favorite in an evenly matched field of 10. The $95,000 Showing Up, a 1 1/16-mile turf stakes for 3-year-olds, will close out Saturday’s card in Race 11. Brian Lynch-trained Silent Heart returns to Gulfstream, where he was a two-time winner during the Championship Meet.

Both stakes will be included in the 20-cent Rainbow 6 sequence, which will span Races 6-11. The gross jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $75,000.