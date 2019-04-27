Jaramillo Finds My Pal Chrisy Winner’s Circle with Beth’s Dream 6/23/2024

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $75,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Four days after coming up a little short of earning a trip to the winner’s enclosure at Royal Ascot, jockey Emisael Jaramillo found the winner’s circle at Gulfstream Park Sunday after guiding Beth’s Dream to a dominating front-running victory in the $95,000 Powder Break.

Jaramillo showed the way aboard Gabaldon in Wednesday’s Windsor Castle Stakes during Great Britain’s most prestigious Thoroughbred meeting, before Gulfstream’s Royal Palm Juvenile winner came up just short to finish second behind Ain’t Nobody

There would be no catching Beth’s Dream, the 3-5 favorite in a field of seven fillies and mares assembled for the mile overnight handicap. The 6-year-old daughter of Jess’s Dream, who received one pound from 124-pound highweight Maryquitecontrary, went right to the lead to set fractions of 24.62 and 47.28 (seconds) for the first half mile. The Victor Barboza Jr.-trained Florida-bred mare was never threatened thereafter while drawing away to win by 2 ¾ lengths.

“It was pretty easy. The filly was so good. She broke, and that was it,” said Jaramillo, who admitted to still having a touch of jetlag from his adventure to Royal Ascot.

Beth’s Dream, who won her eighth race from 15 career starts, ran a mile in 1:36.35 without need of encouragement from Jaramillo. Charlies Wish finished second, while Maryquitecontrary, the 2-1 second choice ridden by Edgard Zayas, finished third, another 4 ½ lengths back, while never posing a serious threat.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to grow to $75,000 Thursday at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Sunday for the first racing day following Saturday’s mandatory payout.

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 3-8, a 1 1/16-mile optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds and up on Tapeta in Race 7. Trainer Jose D’Angelo is represented by two contenders in the seven-horse field – K. C. Chief, who will seek his third straight victory, and Spy Hunter, who finished second in his most recent start. Joe Orseno-trained Happy Runner, who captured his most recent start, brings aa impressive record of consistency into Thursday’s feature.

A Rainbow 6 Mandatory payout is scheduled for next Sunday, June 30.