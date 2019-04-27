Jockey Aarom Otero Notches 1st Career Win at Gulfstream 7/27/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Jockey Aarom Otero earned his first career victory Saturday at Gulfstream Park, scoring aboard Emona Rossa ($101.20) in Race 4, a seven-furlong maiden event for 3-year-old fillies running for a $12,500 claiming price.

The 24-year-old native of Venezuela visited the Gulfstream winner’s circle after giving the 49-1 upsetter a heads-up ride, opting to shift the Frank Regalbuto-trained daughter of Accelerate to the inside lane turning into the homestretch, where she rallied for a three-length victory.

“I’m very happy. I want to thank everybody,” said the 10-pound apprentice, who connected with his 14th mount. “I’m blessed.”

Otero ventured to the U.S. six years ago, arriving at Churchill Downs to gallop horses in the morning for trainer Norm Casse, among others. He came to Gulfstream 10 months ago to prepare for his riding debut, galloping for a variety of trainers, including Antonio Sano.

Florida Derby Runner Le Dom Bro Makes Victorious Return

Vicente Stella Stables LLC’s Le Dom Bro ($4.40) scored a dominating 4 ¾ length victory Saturday at Gulfstream Park in his first start since finishing off-the-board in the March 30 Florida Derby (G1).

The 3-year-old son of Mucho Macho Man, who finished second to Dornoch in the Fountain of Youth (G2), pressed the pacesetter Whiskey Park before drawing clear in Race 10, a mile optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds. Emisael Jaramillo won aboard Le Dom Bro, who ran the mile in 1:36.85.

National PDJF Day Across America was celebrated following Saturday’s Race 9, a mile optional claiming allowance on turf for 3-year-olds and up. Leonel Reyes, who guided Happy Runner ($) to victory, and Edgard Zayas, the Royal Palm Meet’s leading rider, were on hand to represent the jockey colony in the winner’s circle and accept a $5000 check from Gulfstream Park.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $75,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool is expected to grow to an estimated $75,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Saturday for the second racing day following last Sunday’s mandatory payout.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10, featuring a five-furlong maiden special weight event for 2-year-olds on turf in Race 6. Nolan Ramsey-trained Torch Is Passed will be equipped with blinkers for the first time following a second-place finish in his debut. The son of Munnings will face seven rivals, including debuting Forever Mischief, a son of Into Mischief trained by Hall of Famer Mark Casse.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Grand Mo the First, Bentornato, Tune Up for Returns to Action

Unraced since finishing off the board in the May 4 Kentucky Derby (G1), Grand Mo the First is scheduled to return to action in next Saturday’s $95,000 Bear’s Den at Gulfstream Park.

The 3-year-old son of Uncle Mo, who finished third in the Tampa Bay Derby (G3) and the Curlin Florida Derby (G1), breezed a half-mile in 49.77 seconds Saturday morning at Gulfstream. It was Grand Mo the First sixth breeze in preparation for his return in the Bear’s Den, a mile turf stakes for 3-year-olds.

“It was a good work. He’s ready to run Saturday,” trainer Victor Barboza said.

Grand Mo the First launched his career last August with back-to-back wins on Tapeta before finishing third in the Zuma Beach (G3) at Del Mar. The versatile colt finished third in his dirt debut in the Swale at Gulfstream in his first start this year before earning his way into the Kentucky Derby field with solid runs in the Tampa Bay Derby and Curlin Florida Derby.

Multiple-stakes winner Bentornato, unraced since finishing third in the Feb. 24 Saudi Derby (G3), tuned up for a highly anticipated return to action with a five-furlong bullet workout in 59.95 seconds Saturday morning at Palm Meadows, Gulfstream Park’s satellite training facility in Palm Beach County. The Jose D’Angelo-trained son of Valiant Minister won the first two legs of the FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes last year before finishing third in the series final.