Joe Bravo Celebrates Gulfstream Return in Winner’s Circle 9/20/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Jockey Joe Bravo celebrated his return to Gulfstream Park in the winner’s circle Friday after guiding Founder’s Joy to victory in Race 5.

Bravo, who first began riding at Gulfstream Park in 1994, certainly earned his mount fee while rallying the even-money favorite from off the pace and splitting horses late to win aboard his first mount back.

“I just had to make it look exciting,” Bravo said.

Jose D’Angelo-trained Founder’s Joy, who ran 5 ½ furlongs in 1:05.70 on Tapeta, prevailed by a half-length to give his 53-year-old jockey his 5,680th career win.

“I just like to come back here every year. It’s South Florida living, and some of the best horses in the country come here,” Bravo said. “It’s fun to be a part of.”

Bravo has ridden the winners of more than $200 million in purses.

A mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool will be held Sunday at Gulfstream Park.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $350,000 Saturday. The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Friday for the 14th.racing day following an Aug. 17 mandatory payout.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, featuring the $220,000 Princess Rooney (G3) in Race 10 and three other stakes. Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Soul of an Angel, who captured the Ruffian (G2) and finished third last time out in the Grade 1 Personal Ensign, is rated on top of the Princess Rooney morning line at 8-5. Victor Barboza Jr.-trained Beth’s Dream, who has impressively won her last four starts, is second at 9-5. Eddie Plesa Jr.-trained Maryquitecontrary, who was narrowly beaten while finishing second in last year’s Princess Rooney, is rated third at 6-1.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will be kicked off by the Bob Umphrey Turf Sprint, a five-furlong turf dash for 3-year-olds and up. Xy Speed returns to Gulfstream, where he won three straight turf sprints during the Royal Palm Meet. The Michael Lerman-trained even-money morning-line favorite will take on seven rivals. The Aventura, a mile stakes for 2-year-olds, will be contested as Race 9, headed by Crazy Frazy, the 9-5 morning-line favorite whom trainer Jorge Delgado saddled for a victory in the Sapling at Monmouth in his most recent start. The $100,000 Ginger Punch, a 1 1/16-mile turf stakes for fillies and mares, will follow the Princess Rooney. Barboza-trained Majestic Venezuela, who captured the Miss Gracie last time out, is rated as the 7-2 morning-line favorite in a field of 12 and one also-eligible.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.