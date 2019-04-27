John Velazquez on Fierceness: “I Can’t Pinpoint Why He Didn’t Run His Race” 3/28/2024

Hall of Fame Jockey Talks Champion Juvenile, Florida Derby

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Jockey John Velazquez isn’t sure why Repole Stable’s champion Fierceness disappointed when finishing third Feb. 3 when making his 3-year-old debut in the Holy Bull (G3) at Gulfstream Park. But Velazquez doesn’t question the potential of the colt leading up to Saturday’s $1 Million Curlin Florida Derby (G1) having won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) in November aboard him by 6 1 /4 lengths.

“I can’t pinpoint why he didn’t run his race [in the Holy Bull],’’ Velazquez said. “But if he shows up [Saturday] the way he did in the Breeders’ Cup…. come on.”

Velazquez, winner of the Florida Derby a record five times, sat down with Gulfstream host and analyst Ron Nicoletti earlier this week to talk about Fierceness and his Breeders’ Cup and Holy Bull performances, the colt’s recent works, and what it means to win the Florida Derby.

