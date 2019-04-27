Jose Ortiz ‘Very Happy’ with Locked’s Friday Breeze 2/16/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Walmac Farm’s Locked, a prospect for the $400,000 Fountain of Youth (G1) March 2 at Gulfstream Park, breezed an easy half-mile Friday morning at Palm Beach Downs.

Locked worked in company with Expressman, a stablemate in the barn of Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher. Ridden by jockey Jose Ortiz, the 3-year-old son of Gun Runner was timed in 49.68 seconds on fractions of 12.58 and 25.92, finishing on even terms with his stablemate while running on the inside. He galloped out five furlongs in 1:01.82 and six furlongs in 1:15.54. Expressman, who finished third in last year’s Carter (G1) at Aqueduct after graduating at Gulfstream, was ridden by Hall of Famer John Velazquez.

“He went really good. It was a normal routine work for him in 49-and change,” Ortiz said. “He had a great gallop-out, so I’m very happy with what we saw this morning.”

Ortiz, who has been aboard Locked in all four of his starts, is a candidate to run March 2 in the Fountain of Youth (G2).

Locked, who missed a planned start in the last Saturday’s Sam F. Davis (G3) at Tampa Bay Downs due to a fever, has gone unraced since the Nov. 3 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) at Santa Anita. He finished third behind victorious stablemate Fierceness and runner-up Muth following a wide run from far back.

Locked was favored at 2-1 for the Juvenile after capturing the Oct. 7 Breeders’ Futurity (G1) at Keeneland, where he closed from well off the pace to win the 1 1/16-mile stakes by a half-length. The Pletcher trainee graduated in his second career start by 7 ½ lengths at a mile Sept. 1 at Saratoga, where he closed from 10th to third going seven furlongs Aug. 5.

Pletcher-trained Born Noble, a promising 3-year-old son of Constitution, produced a ‘bullet’ workout Friday morning at Palm Beach Downs. St. Elias Stable and West Point Thoroughbreds’ colt was timed in 48.19, the fastest of 42 works recorded at the distance. Born Noble won at first asking by 5 ½ lengths Dec. 30 at Gulfstream before finishing second in a mile optional claiming allowance Feb. 3.

Eddie Plesa Jr.-trained Maryquitecontrary, a Grade 2 winner at seven furlongs, is scheduled to make her first start around two turns in the 1 1/16-mile Royal Delta. The late-running 5-year-old daughter of First Dude most recently finished third in the seven-furlong Inside Information (G2), a race she won last season.

Two-time defending Championship Meet training titlist Saffie Joseph Jr. is represented in the field of 11 older fillies and mares by a quartet of runners, including Honor D. Lady, who is slated to make her 2024 debut after closing out her 3-year-old season with a victory in the Remington Park Oaks (G3) and a third-place finish in the Comely (G3) at Aqueduct; and Imonra, who finished second behind Maryquitecontrary in the Dec. 30 Rampart.

Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher will send out Tizzy in the Sky, who is coming off a second-place finish in the Go For Wand (G3) at Aqueduct.

A field of 11 3-year-olds has been assembled for Race 8, a mile maiden special weight event over the main track. Chad Brown-trained Top Conor, a $1 million son of Twirling Candy, and Gustavo Delgado-trained Juventus, a $300,000 son of Into Mischief, are slated to debut.

Christophe Clement-trained Military Road is the 5-2 morning-line favorite after finished a troubled third in his recent debut.

A Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund held the first day of a weekend fundraiser at Gulfstream Park Friday.

Fans making a $25 donation to the PDJF have a choice of receiving a pre-signed bobblehead honoring Hall of Famer John Velazquez, two-time defending Championship Meet titlist Irad Ortiz Jr., Jose Ortiz or Tyler Gaffalione.

The fundraiser, held in the Breezeway 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will continue Saturday and Sunday.

Who’s Hot: Edgard Zayas rode back-to-back winners with Paynted Blue ($7) in Race 3 and Marshmallow Queen ($4.40) in Race 4. Miguel Vasquez also produced back-to-back wins with Platinum Rocker ($96.80) in Race 5 and Starship Mocha ($3) in Race 6.