Joseph Hoping There’s Strength in Numbers in Ginger Punch 9/19/2024

One of Four Stakes with Princess Rooney (G3) on Saturday Program

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. is hoping there is strength in numbers Saturday at Gulfstream Park, where he’s scheduled to saddle four horses for the $100,000 Ginger Punch in a quest to beat Victor Barboza Jr.-trained Majestic Venezuela, the 7-2 morning-line favorite in a field of 12 fillies and mares (and one also-eligible) assembled for the 1 1/16-mile stakes on turf.

The Ginger Punch is one of four stakes on Saturday’s program, including the Breeders’ Cup Win and You’re In $220,000 Princess Rooney (G3). First race post is 12:55 p.m. for the 11-race program. All four stakes are included in Saturday’s 20-cent Rainbow 6.

Joseph, who has captured 10 consecutive training titles at Gulfstream, will be represented by Edward Seltzer and Beverly Anderson’s Towser, rated second at 4-1; Miller Racing LLC’s Angel Nadeshiko, Skymac Stables LLC and Stefania Farms’ Show Off, and Michael Ryan’s Violet Gibson.

Towser finished a close third on the turf in the Monroe three starts back before finishing a distant seventh in the Powder Break on Tapeta. In her most recent start, the 5-year-old daughter of Into Mischief was involved in the early pace before fading to third in an off-the-turf optional claiming allowance.

“Towser needs the turf. Unfortunately, it’s been rained off a couple times. She doesn’t have a long, sustained run on Tapeta,” Joseph said. “Grass will help her if it stays on.”

Angel Nadeshiko finished two lengths behind Towser while finishing third in the Monroe on turf and came back to finish ahead of her stablemate with a third-place finish in the Powder Break on Tapeta. In her most recent start, the 5-year-old daughter of Carpe Diem set the pace before fading in the Ladies Marathon at Kentucky Downs.

“Last time, we got a little ambitious. We wanted to try her in that spot going a distance and she got a little tired, maybe outclassed,” Joseph said. “Back in this class, she should be very competitive. She should be one of the favorites.”

Violet Gibson, who debuted with a victory over Gulfstream’s turf in 2023, came off a long idle to win her 2024 debut, rallying from far back to win a 1 1/16-mile optional claiming allowance on turf at Gulfstream in July.

“She won nicely last time off the layoff. We kind of waited for this race,” Joseph said. “We know she runs well fresh and maybe we can get a stakes win on her resume.”

Show Off finished fourth, beaten two lengths by Majestic Venezuela, in the Aug. 3 Miss Gracie.

“Show Off ran OK last time. She’s probably a notch below. It would probably enhance her chances if it’s rained off,” Joseph said.

Drayden Van Dyke has the return mount on Towser; Joe Bravo has been named on Angel Nadeshiko; Edgard Zayas has the return call on Violet Gibson; and Teshawn Hazelwood will ride Show Off.

Majestic Venezuela has never finished off the board in eight career starts, proving equally talented on turf and Tapeta. The Barboza trainee broke her maiden on Tapeta before coming right back to win an optional claiming allowance on turf. In her stakes debut in the Martha Washington on Tapeta, she closed from far back to finish second. Back on turf, the daughter of Mendelsohn stalked the pace before drawing clear by nearly two lengths.

Emisael Jaramillo has the call on Majestic Venezuela, who will face older fillies and mares for the first time Saturday.

Royalight Racing LLC’s Charlie’s Wish has also proven to be versatile, having won the 2023 Azalea on dirt and the Distaff for Florida-breds on turf at Tampa Baby his year. The 4-year-old daughter of First Dude most recently finished third behind Beth’s Dream, a leading contender in Saturday’s Princess Rooney (G3).

Trainer David Fawkes awarded the return mount aboard Charlie’s Wish to Miguel Vasquez.

Dave McGinn’s Chick’s Shadow and Douglas Self’s Swoonatra, who finished 1-2 in an overnight handicap on Tapeta last time out; and Sterling Stable and David Grund’s Boston Rose, who will make her stakes debut after winning back-to-back on Tapeta by a combined 10 ¼ lengths in her last two; are also entered in the well-balanced field.

Teresa and David Palmer’s Cindylouwho, Ken Ramsey’s Strand of Gold, Paterpop Racing LLC’s Katies a Lady and BG Stables’ Friendlypersuasian (also-eligible) round out the field.