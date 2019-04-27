Joseph Seeks Continued Success in Saturday’s Azalea Stakes 7/12/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. has been enjoying high-profile success on the national Thoroughbred scene this week, scoring stakes victories with longshots Honor D Lady ($25.80) in Sunday’s $500,000 Delaware Handicap (G2) and The Queen M G ($91) in the $175,000 Schuylerville on Thursday’s opening day card at Saratoga ­­­­– not that the Royal Palm Meet’s leading trainer hasn’t been taking care of business at Gulfstream Park.

Last weekend, Joseph saddled Comedy Town for a victory in Saturday’s $120,000 Smile Sprint and Stat for a win in Sunday’s $100,000 Soldier’s Dancer at his home track.

The 37-year-old trainer will be tough to ignore again Saturday at Gulfstream while handicapping the $95,000 Azalea, a seven-furlong sprint for 3-year-old fillies for which he is scheduled to saddle R Harper Rose, the 8-5 morning-line favorite, as well as Haulin Ice and Candy Gray.

Averill Racing and Two Eight Racing LLC’s R Harper Rose is scheduled to make her first start since finishing off the board in the May 3 Eight Belles (G2) at Churchill Downs. The daughter of Khozan had never finished worse than second in six prior starts that include four victories. The Florida-bred filly, who captured the Florida Sire Stakes Susan’s Girl last fall, won the Forward Gal (G3) during the Championship Meet. Both races were run at seven furlongs.

C2 Racing Stable LLC, Miller Racing, Paul Braverman and Timothy Pinch’s Haulin Ice is set for a rematch with Miuccia in the Azalea. JR Ranch’s Miuccia pulled off a decisive upset victory over odds-on favorite Haulin Ice in the June 1 Game Face. In the six-furlong Game Face, Miuccia raced just off a heated pace duel in which Haulin Ice was involved before sweeping to the lead entering the stretch and drawing clear by 3 ¾ lengths at nearly 15-1. Haulin Ice held second by a length over pace-foe Marshmallow Queen.

Miuccia graduated in her second career start during the Championship Meet before finishing off the board in an optional claiming allowance that didn’t discourage her connections from entering their $230,000 purchase at the 2023 Fasig-Tipton Midlantic sale into the Game Face. Edgar Perez has the return mount on Miuccia.

In the Game Face, Haulin Ice was making her first start since being privately purchased. The Arkansas-bred daughter of Coal Front won two of four starts in state-bred races at Oaklawn Park before capturing an open optional claiming allowance and changing barns.

Gentry Farms’ Candy Gray won her career debut by nine lengths last September but is unplaced in two starts this year.

Edgard Zayas has the call on R Harper Rose; Emisael Jaramillo is named on Haulin Ice; and Drayden Van Dyke is scheduled to ride Candy Gray for the first time Saturday.

Global Racing Stables LLC’s Marshmallow Queen followed up her third-place finish in the Game Face with an impressive 4 ¾-length triumph in an optional claiming starter allowance June 28. Leonel Reyes has the return mount on the Antonio Sano trainee.

Jacks or Better Farm Inc.’s Stiletto Heels and Fields of Green, who are trained by Carlos David, round out the seven-horse field.